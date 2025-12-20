Tamil Nadu Shocker: Sons Get Father Bitten By Snake Twice For Insurance Payout

A shocking case has emerged from Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, where two sons allegedly engineered their father’s death by arranging snakebites to claim insurance money. Police say the conspiracy came to light after inconsistencies in family statements raised red flags during the insurance claim process.

The incident took place in the Pothatturpet area. The victim, 56-year-old Ganesan, a lab assistant at a government higher secondary school and a resident of Nallathinirakulam Street, died on the morning of October 22 after being bitten by a snake while sleeping at home. His son informed the Pothatturpet police, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.

Insurance claims trigger suspicion

During the probe, family members filed insurance claims worth nearly ₹3 crore taken out in Ganesan’s name. However, contradictory statements by relatives prompted suspicion within the insurance company, which subsequently approached Northern Zone IG Asra Garg with a formal complaint.

A special investigation team constituted on December 6 began a detailed inquiry, which revealed that Ganesan held multiple high-value insurance policies. Police allege that his sons, Mohanraj and Hariharan, conspired with their associates, Balaji (28), Prashanth (35), Naveen Kumar (28) and Dinkaran (28), to murder him for the insurance payout.

Snake arranged, treatment delayed: police

Investigators found that Ganesan had been bitten by a cobra about a week before his death. On that occasion, neighbours rushed him to hospital, saving his life. Police allege that when he was bitten again a week later, the family deliberately delayed medical treatment, leading to his death.

Call detail records reportedly strengthened police suspicion, indicating that the sons had arranged the snake through friends. Investigators believe the father was made to suffer two snakebites as part of a calculated plan to ensure death and secure the insurance money.

Police have arrested all six accused, including both sons, and sent them to judicial custody. Further investigation in the case is ongoing.