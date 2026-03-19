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Silver Prices Today March 19 2026: Silver prices declined sharply on Thursday, coming under pressure after the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to keep bullion markets volatile.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery dropped 2 per cent, or Rs 5,111, to Rs 2,43,083 in early trade. The weakness in silver mirrored losses in global markets, where prices also moved lower.

In the international market, silver was trading 2.42 per cent lower at $75.73 per ounce around 10:30 am, reflecting broad-based selling across precious metals.

The decline followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting this year, maintaining the federal funds rate in the 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent range. While the decision was largely in line with expectations, it weighed on sentiment in the bullion space.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, COMEX silver continues to hold above key support levels despite the ongoing correction. He noted that the $74–$75 range remains a crucial support band, while resistance is placed between $78 and $80.

A sustained move above $80 could trigger fresh upside, while a break below $75 may accelerate the corrective trend, he said.

On the domestic front, MCX silver is trading within the Rs 2,42,000–Rs 2,40,000 support zone, with near-term resistance seen at Rs 2,47,000–Rs 2,50,000. A breach below Rs 2,40,000 could lead to further downside pressure.

Market participants said the recent fall reflects profit booking and near-term weakness, even as the broader outlook remains supported by geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic factors.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged sharply, adding to global market volatility, with Brent crude nearing record levels.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

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