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HomeBusinessPersonal FinanceSilver Prices Take A Beating (March 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Silver Prices Take A Beating (March 19), Check 1 Gram And 1 Kg Rates In Major Cities Across India

Check the latest silver price on March 19, 2026. Get updated 1gm and 1 kg rates for Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Hyderabad Bhubaneswar and other major cities.

By : Sakshi Arora | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Silver Prices Today March 19 2026: Silver prices declined sharply on Thursday, coming under pressure after the US Federal Reserve’s latest policy decision, even as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continued to keep bullion markets volatile.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), silver futures for May 5 delivery dropped 2 per cent, or Rs 5,111, to Rs 2,43,083 in early trade. The weakness in silver mirrored losses in global markets, where prices also moved lower.

In the international market, silver was trading 2.42 per cent lower at $75.73 per ounce around 10:30 am, reflecting broad-based selling across precious metals.

The decline followed the US Federal Reserve’s decision to keep interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting this year, maintaining the federal funds rate in the 3.5 per cent to 3.75 per cent range. While the decision was largely in line with expectations, it weighed on sentiment in the bullion space.

According to Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, COMEX silver continues to hold above key support levels despite the ongoing correction. He noted that the $74–$75 range remains a crucial support band, while resistance is placed between $78 and $80.

A sustained move above $80 could trigger fresh upside, while a break below $75 may accelerate the corrective trend, he said.

On the domestic front, MCX silver is trading within the Rs 2,42,000–Rs 2,40,000 support zone, with near-term resistance seen at Rs 2,47,000–Rs 2,50,000. A breach below Rs 2,40,000 could lead to further downside pressure.

Market participants said the recent fall reflects profit booking and near-term weakness, even as the broader outlook remains supported by geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic factors.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged sharply, adding to global market volatility, with Brent crude nearing record levels.

Silver Price Across Major Cities In India On March 16

Silver Price In Delhi Today

The current silver price in Delhi stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Chennai Today

The current silver price in Chennai stands at Rs 265 per gram and Rs 265,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Bengaluru Today

The current silver price in Bengaluru stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Mumbai Today

The current silver price in Mumbai stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Pune Today

The current silver price in Pune stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price In Kolkata Today

The current silver price in Kolkata stands at Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

Silver Price Today in Major Indian Cities

City Per Gram Per KG
Silver Rate in Hyderabad 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Ahmedabad 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Indore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Lucknow 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Coimbatore 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Bhubaneswar 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Mysore 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Kanpur 260 260,000
Silver Rate in Salem 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Visakhapatnam 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Vijayawada 265 265,000
Silver Rate in Patna 260 260,000

To check Gold price in India today, click here.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did silver prices decline on March 19, 2026?

Silver prices dropped due to the US Federal Reserve's decision to keep interest rates unchanged. This impacted sentiment in the bullion market, leading to broad-based selling across precious metals.

What are the key support and resistance levels for COMEX silver?

The crucial support band for COMEX silver is between $74-$75. Resistance is observed between $78 and $80. A move above $80 could signal an uptrend, while a fall below $75 might accelerate the correction.

What is the current silver price in Delhi?

As of March 16, the silver price in Delhi is Rs 260 per gram and Rs 260,000 per kg.

What factors are supporting the broader outlook for silver prices?

Despite near-term weakness, the broader outlook for silver is supported by ongoing geopolitical uncertainty and macroeconomic factors. Profit booking also contributed to the recent fall.

About the author Sakshi Arora

Sakshi Arora is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, working on business stories that track markets, global economies and key financial trends. A quick and dependable hand on the desk, she balances numbers with nuance, and is an expert on everything Personal Finance, Mutual Funds, and IPOs.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sakshia@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Mar 2026 02:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Silver Price In Delhi Silver Rate Today Silver Price Bengaluru Silver Price Kolkata 1 Gram Silver Price 1 Kg Silver Price Silver Price In Bengaluru Silver Rate In Chennai
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