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English NewsCitiesTamil Nadu Allows Firecracker Bursting For Two Hours On Diwali 2026

Tamil Nadu Allows Firecracker Bursting For Two Hours On Diwali 2026

Following the landmark 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court, the sale and manufacture are restricted strictly to reduced-emission "green crackers".

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 10:14 AM (IST)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has permitted the public to burst firecrackers strictly between 6 am to 7 am and 7 pm to 8 pm on Deepavali 2026.

The state administration announced the two-hour window in an effort to curb severe air and noise pollution while encouraging safe, community-wide celebrations, an official release issued here on Tuesday said.

The release also stressed the collective responsibility to protect the environment.

"Deepavali is a festival of lights and family joy that should be celebrated in harmony with nature. We appeal to all residents to celebrate this day by choosing environment-friendly practices rather than high-decibel and smoke-emitting fireworks," it stated.

The initiative stems from ongoing efforts to mitigate severe environmental and public health hazards, including land, water, and air pollution, as well as noise-induced hearing damage.

Following the landmark 2018 judgment of the Supreme Court, the sale and manufacture are restricted strictly to reduced-emission "green crackers".

To ensure widespread compliance, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has mobilised extensive awareness campaigns through school education networks, higher education institutions, Eco clubs, the National Green Corps (NGC), local corporate bodies, and district administrations.

Authorities are encouraging neighbourhood welfare associations to organise community fire-cracking events in open spaces to foster shared celebrations while reducing overall localised emissions.

The advisory firmly mandates the public to avoid joint or series crackers due to extreme noise spikes.

Furthermore, bursting crackers near silence zones—such as hospitals, educational institutions, courts, and religious structures—or in the vicinity of fire-prone thatched huts remains strictly prohibited, the release said.

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Nov 2026 10:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Tamil NAdu Diwali 2026 Tamil Nadu Firecrackers
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