Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Tension gripped West Bengal’s communally sensitive Murshidabad district on Saturday after suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir laid the foundation stone for what he describes as a “Babri Masjid-style” mosque. The ceremony, held under an extensive security blanket, coincided with the anniversary of the 6 December 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, a date deeply etched into India’s communal memory.

High Security as Foundation Stone Is Laid

The event began with a recitation of the Quran at noon, followed by the formal foundation stone-laying. Kabir claimed that more than 2,000 people attended the gathering in Beldanga, where visuals showed supporters carrying bricks on their heads as they marched towards the venue.

The area resembled a fortress as riot police, central forces and district units patrolled the streets in anticipation of possible unrest. Authorities had been on alert for days, given Beldanga’s fragile communal climate and its proximity to the crucial National Highway 12.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir gets on the stage at the venue where he will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid. pic.twitter.com/LPGYIMJZTV — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

BJP Accuses TMC of ‘Political Polarisation’

The controversy prompted a sharp response from the BJP. Senior leader Amit Malviya criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, alleging that the suspended MLA was being used to polarise Muslim voters for political gain. He described reports emerging from Beldanga as “serious” and “triggering”.

Malviya further alleged that Kabir’s supporters, “with police assurance,” were seen transporting materials for the construction of what he termed a “Babri Masjid”. He warned that any disturbance in the area could lead to the blockade of NH-12, calling it the lifeline of Bengal, with “grave consequences” for law and order as well as national security.

According to Malviya, the project “is not a religious effort but a political one”, aimed at inflaming sentiments and consolidating vote banks at the cost of social harmony.

TMC Pushes Back: ‘MLA Is on BJP’s Payroll’

The Trinamool Congress quickly rejected the BJP’s allegations. A senior party leader insisted that Kabir remains suspended and accused him of acting “on the payroll of the BJP” to stoke communal tensions.

“The people of Murshidabad are peace-loving and do not support his provocations,” the leader told PTI, dismissing the BJP’s claims as “baseless” and insisting the TMC needs no lessons on religious harmony.

Kabir Stages Show of Strength Amid Tight Vigil

Kabir, who recently announced he would resign as MLA and form his own political outfit, addressed a rally at Muradighi Maidan on Saturday morning before heading to the ceremony site. He alleged that conspiracies were underway to disrupt the event but claimed that “lakhs of people” would thwart any such attempt.

Speaking to ANI shortly before noon, he said, “All is well… I am receiving all cooperation from the administration. Murshidabad Police and State Police are all supporting me. I thank them.”

His move to hold the event on the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary heightened the symbolism and political messaging around it, adding a charged dimension to an already sensitive situation.

#WATCH | Murshidabad, West Bengal: Suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir



He says, "All is well. Wait until it's 12 noon; the reading of the Quran will begin then. After that, the foundation stone will be laid. I am receiving all cooperation from the administration. Murshidabad Police… pic.twitter.com/7dshbyXg18 — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2025

High Court Declines to Intervene

On Friday, the Calcutta High Court refused to halt the event and clarified that responsibility for maintaining law and order lay squarely with the state government. Following the ruling, police held backchannel talks with Kabir’s team to ensure a peaceful event.

Governor CV Ananda Bose appealed to the public not to be swayed by “provocative statements and rumours”, urging the administration to ensure that there was “no disturbance anywhere”.

Massive Preparations and Large Crowds Expected

Preparations for the event resembled those of a large-scale public fair. According to PTI, organisers erected a 150-ft-long, 80-ft-wide stage over paddy fields off NH-12, with seating arranged for roughly 400 guests.

Kabir’s camp claimed that two clerics from Saudi Arabia were expected to attend in a special convoy from Kolkata. Seven catering agencies were reportedly contracted to prepare shahi biryani — around 40,000 packets for attendees and 20,000 for local residents. A close aide estimated that the food bill alone would exceed ₹30 lakh, with the overall event budget possibly touching ₹70 lakh.

With Kabir claiming that nearly three lakh people could turn up, authorities deployed RAF personnel, district police and central forces on both sides of NH-12. The district remained on high alert as the political, communal and logistical stakes of the event converged.