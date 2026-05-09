Another vehicle, GJ13CF5257, rammed into Supriya Sule's car from the side due to reckless driving while she was traveling from Pune to Mumbai.
Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai
In a post on X, Sule said the incident took place on the highway during her journey earlier in the day.
- Supriya Sule's car hit by another vehicle on highway.
- Reckless driving caused the side collision near Mumbai.
- Sule emphasized overspeeding and negligence risks lives.
NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said she had an “awful experience” while travelling from Pune to Mumbai after another vehicle allegedly rammed into her car due to reckless driving.
In a post on X, Sule said the incident took place on the highway during her journey earlier in the day.
While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe.— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 9, 2026
Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on… pic.twitter.com/WrOGsNzqLX
“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” she wrote.
‘Overspeeding And Negligence Put Lives At Risk’
The MP said the incident was a reminder of the dangers posed by negligent driving and overspeeding on highways.
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“Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk,” Sule said.
She also urged motorists to follow road safety measures and drive responsibly.
“I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all,” she added.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened to Supriya Sule's car?
Was anyone injured in the incident?
Thankfully, everyone involved in the incident is safe. Supriya Sule emphasized this fact in her statement.
What message did Supriya Sule convey after the incident?
She stated that such incidents are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on roads can put countless lives at risk. She urged motorists to drive responsibly and follow road safety measures.