Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supriya Sule's car hit by another vehicle on highway.

Reckless driving caused the side collision near Mumbai.

Sule emphasized overspeeding and negligence risks lives.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said she had an “awful experience” while travelling from Pune to Mumbai after another vehicle allegedly rammed into her car due to reckless driving.

In a post on X, Sule said the incident took place on the highway during her journey earlier in the day.

While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe.



Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on… pic.twitter.com/WrOGsNzqLX — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 9, 2026

“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” she wrote.

‘Overspeeding And Negligence Put Lives At Risk’

The MP said the incident was a reminder of the dangers posed by negligent driving and overspeeding on highways.

ALSO READ: ‘Shonar Bangla’ Promise Back In Focus As Himanta Hails BJP Victory

“Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk,” Sule said.

She also urged motorists to follow road safety measures and drive responsibly.

“I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all,” she added.

ALSO READ: Big Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath