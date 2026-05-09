Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResult#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesSupriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai

Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai

In a post on X, Sule said the incident took place on the highway during her journey earlier in the day.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 09 May 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Supriya Sule's car hit by another vehicle on highway.
  • Reckless driving caused the side collision near Mumbai.
  • Sule emphasized overspeeding and negligence risks lives.

NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Saturday said she had an “awful experience” while travelling from Pune to Mumbai after another vehicle allegedly rammed into her car due to reckless driving.

In a post on X, Sule said the incident took place on the highway during her journey earlier in the day.

“While travelling from Pune to Mumbai today, I had an awful experience on the highway when vehicle GJ13CF5257 rammed into my car from the side due to reckless driving. Thankfully, everyone is safe,” she wrote.

‘Overspeeding And Negligence Put Lives At Risk’

The MP said the incident was a reminder of the dangers posed by negligent driving and overspeeding on highways.

ALSO READ: ‘Shonar Bangla’ Promise Back In Focus As Himanta Hails BJP Victory

“Incidents like these are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on our roads can put countless lives at risk,” Sule said.

She also urged motorists to follow road safety measures and drive responsibly.

“I urge everyone to wear seat belts, remain alert, and drive responsibly so that our highways are safer for all,” she added.

ALSO READ: Big Political Shake-Up In UP? Six New Faces May Take Oath

Before You Go

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Supriya Sule's car?

Another vehicle, GJ13CF5257, rammed into Supriya Sule's car from the side due to reckless driving while she was traveling from Pune to Mumbai.

Was anyone injured in the incident?

Thankfully, everyone involved in the incident is safe. Supriya Sule emphasized this fact in her statement.

What message did Supriya Sule convey after the incident?

She stated that such incidents are a serious reminder that overspeeding and negligence on roads can put countless lives at risk. She urged motorists to drive responsibly and follow road safety measures.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 09 May 2026 11:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Supriya SUle Supriya Sule Accident Pune To Mumbai Pune To Mumbai Highway
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai
Supriya Sule Escapes Highway Mishap While Travelling From Pune To Mumbai
Cities
Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi, Brought Under Control
Fire Breaks Out At Prasar Bharati Secretariat Building In Delhi
Cities
Man Arrested For Stealing Police SUV From Cyber Police Station In Kerala's Kannur
Man Arrested For Stealing Police SUV From Cyber Police Station In Kerala's Kannur
Cities
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Warning For Chennai, Delta Districts Amid Low Pressure System
Tamil Nadu Rain Alert: Heavy Rain Warning For Chennai, Delta Districts Amid Low Pressure System
Advertisement

Videos

POLITICAL UPDATE: PM Modi Meets Families of Deceased BJP Workers After West Bengal Oath Ceremony
CEREMONY UPDATE: New West Bengal cabinet oath highlights inclusive representation push
POLITICAL UPDATE: Tamil Nadu suspense deepens as Kerala CM race triggers internal power struggle
POLITICAL UPDATE: New Bengal leadership speech stresses culture, governance shift
Breaking: Political shift narrative grows as West Bengal leadership claims intensify
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Delhi Must Listen To Ladakh's Demands, Ignoring Can Prove Costly
Opinion
Embed widget