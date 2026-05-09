‘Shonar Bangla’ Promise Back In Focus As Himanta Hails BJP Victory

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Assam CM Sarma hopes West Bengal rebuilds 'Shonar Bangla'.

He referenced historical kingdoms now led by BJP.

New BJP government aims to accelerate state development.

Kolkata, May 9 (PTI) Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday expressed hope that the new BJP government in West Bengal would rebuild 'Shonar Bangla' under the leadership of Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the sidelines of Adhikari's swearing-in ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, Sarma said 'Anga, Banga, Kalinga and Pragjyotishpur' are now governed by a party deeply rooted in preserving 'Sanatani' values.

He was referring to the ancient kingdoms that once ruled the region.

Having come to power in Odisha (Kalinga) in 2024, the BJP unseated the 15-year-old TMC government in West Bengal (Banga) and returned to power for a third consecutive term in Assam, whose largest city is Guwahati (Pragjyotishpur).

The BJP also installed its first government in Bihar (Anga) last month, with Samrat Choudhary leading it as the chief minister.

Sarma said, "Hope the new government in West Bengal will reclaim 'Shonar Bangla'." Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who was also present at the ceremony, said the new BJP government would help accelerate the state's development.

"India is on a trajectory of development. Under PM Narendra Modi, every state will progress," she told reporters.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)