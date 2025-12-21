Speed Limits Reduced On Noida Roads, Yamuna Expressway As AQI Crosses 500

Speed limits have been reduced on major roads in Noida and along the Yamuna Expressway amid worsening air quality and poor visibility caused by a combination of dense smog, biting cold and thick fog.

Authorities said the decision was taken after pollution levels in Noida and Greater Noida shot past the 500 mark on the Air Quality Index (AQI), placing the region in the “severe” category. Reduced visibility due to fog and smoke has made driving hazardous, with vehicles moving at very slow speeds in several stretches.

Multiple Road Accidents On Yamuna Expressway

In recent days, multiple serious road accidents were reported on the Yamuna Expressway and the Eastern Peripheral Highway, allegedly triggered by low visibility. Following these incidents, the administration tightened traffic norms to minimise the risk of further mishaps.

The Noida Police has advised motorists to avoid non-essential travel, strictly adhere to the revised speed limits and use fog lights while driving. Drivers have also been asked to maintain safe distances and remain alert, especially during early morning and late-night hours.

Health experts have cautioned that the current toxic air conditions could severely impact the elderly, children and people suffering from respiratory illnesses, urging residents to stay indoors as much as possible.