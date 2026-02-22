Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Special Traffic Curbs In Place In Delhi Today, Tomorrow. Check Routes To Avoid

Special Traffic Curbs In Place In Delhi Today, Tomorrow. Check Routes To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning commuters of likely congestion and diversions around the VVIP zone near the High Court.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Feb 2026 08:17 AM (IST)

Delhi Traffic Advisory: Special traffic arrangements are in force in central Delhi on February 22 and 23 in view of the Bar Council of Delhi elections. Polling to elect 25 members is taking place at the Delhi High Court complex from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on both days.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory, warning commuters of likely congestion and diversions around the VVIP zone near the High Court. Security and traffic management measures are currently in place in and around the court premises.

During polling hours, Sher Shah Road remains closed to general traffic from both the India Gate side and the Mathura Road side. The restriction is effective today and tomorrow, and only authorised vehicles are being allowed to pass.

Key Routes To Avoid

Due to expected traffic pressure, commuters are advised to avoid Tilak Marg, C-Hexagon (India Gate), Zakir Hussain Marg, Sher Shah Road and Purana Qila Road. Heavy congestion and diversions are likely on these stretches.

No stopping or parking is permitted around C-Hexagon and adjoining areas. Vehicles found violating the rules are being towed to the traffic pit near Bhairon Mandir. Fines and legal action are also being taken against violators.

Advocates participating in the election can park their vehicles at the designated Zoo parking area and at Gate No. 5A of the National Stadium. The general public is requested not to use these facilities unnecessarily.

Use Public Transport, Plan Ahead

The traffic police are urging commuters to use public transport wherever possible and avoid affected routes. Those travelling to ISBTs, railway stations or the airport are advised to leave early to avoid delays.

For real-time traffic updates and assistance, citizens can check the official website and social media handles of the Delhi Traffic Police or contact the helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444. Updates are also available via WhatsApp at 8750871493.

Authorities have appealed to the public to remain patient, follow traffic rules and cooperate with personnel on duty to ensure smooth movement during the election period.

Read
Published at : 22 Feb 2026 08:17 AM (IST)
