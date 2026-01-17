A tragic accident occurred in the Knowledge Park police station area of Greater Noida amid dense fog and poor visibility, when a speeding car lost control at the Sector-150 turn and plunged into the basement of an under-construction mall after breaking the boundary wall of a drain. The basement was filled with water, trapping the driver, a software engineer, police said.

Despite a prolonged rescue operation carried out by police and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, the man was pulled out hours later but was declared dead.

The deceased was identified as Yuvraj Mehta (27), a resident of Sector-150 in Noida. He worked as a software engineer and was the sole support of his father, Rajkumar Mehta. The incident has left the family devastated.

Rescue Operation By Noida Police And NDRF

The accident took place during the intervening night of January 16 and 17. Yuvraj was returning home when, due to dense fog and extremely poor visibility, his car went out of control at high speed. The vehicle broke through the drain’s boundary and fell directly into the basement of an under-construction mall.

Police said a large quantity of water had accumulated in the basement, causing the car to submerge completely and trapping Yuvraj inside.

Upon receiving information about the accident, a Police Response Vehicle (PRV) team reached the spot. Considering the seriousness of the situation, fire brigade personnel and NDRF teams were immediately called in. With the help of local divers, police made sustained efforts to rescue the trapped software engineer.

After hours of search and rescue operations, the NDRF team managed to retrieve Yuvraj from the water-filled basement, but by then he had died.

Police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination. The victim’s family has been informed, and a case has been registered. An investigation has been initiated.

Preliminary findings suggest that dense fog and extremely low visibility at the Sector-150 turn led to the accident. Police officials said visibility in the area drops to nearly zero at night, making it difficult for drivers to assess road conditions. The Noida–Greater Noida region has been experiencing persistent dense fog over the past several days.

Local residents have demanded improved safety arrangements in the area. They said the presence of stagnant water in the basement of the under-construction mall and the lack of proper barricading pose serious risks. Residents have urged the administration to implement adequate safety measures at such locations to prevent similar incidents.