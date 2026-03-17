Some allies, like Germany, cite a lack of international mandates (UN, EU, NATO) for military involvement and express concerns about the legality and strategic implications of such a deployment. They also emphasize the need for broad international backing for any action.
Trump’s Hormuz Push Falls Flat As Allies Refuse Warship Call, Deepening Rift Amid Escalating Iran War
Trump expressed frustration at the lack of support, hinting at implications for NATO, while the UK urged caution.
Several long-standing US allies have pushed back against calls from Donald Trump to deploy warships in the Strait of Hormuz, exposing widening cracks in Western unity as the conflict involving Iran enters its third week.
The vital maritime corridor, responsible for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, remains largely shut after Iran moved to block passage using drones and naval mines. The disruption has already rattled energy markets, fuelling fears of rising inflation and prolonged economic strain.
Allies Hold Back, Cite Legal and Strategic Concerns
A number of key partners, including Germany, Spain and Italy, have made it clear they are not preparing to send naval forces to the region.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin lacks the necessary mandate from international bodies such as the United Nations, the European Union or NATO to justify military involvement. He stressed that Germany had not been consulted ahead of the strikes that triggered the current escalation.
“There was never a joint decision,” Merz said, adding that military participation was therefore off the table. While he criticised Iran’s leadership, he warned that forcing change through bombing was unlikely to succeed based on past experience.
Across Europe, leaders have instead leaned towards diplomacy, urging efforts to reopen the strait without widening the conflict. Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, echoed that stance, insisting diplomacy must take precedence and ruling out extending existing EU naval missions, which are limited to anti-piracy operations.
Trump Voices Frustration as Support Falters
Speaking in Washington, Trump acknowledged mixed responses from allies but did little to hide his irritation. He accused some nations, long reliant on US security guarantees, of failing to step up when it mattered.
“Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren’t,” he said, adding that the level of support “matters” to him.
The US president has repeatedly urged countries benefiting from the strait’s trade routes to take responsibility for safeguarding it. In a recent interview, he warned that a lack of cooperation could have serious implications for the future of NATO.
UK Signals Caution, Not Commitment
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer struck a more cautious tone, saying the UK would not be drawn into a broader war but remained engaged in efforts to stabilise the situation.
Reopening the strait, he said, was essential for global market stability, but far from straightforward. Any action, he added, would need broad international backing.
Meanwhile, countries including Australia, France and Japan have also indicated they have no immediate plans to send naval forces.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why are some US allies hesitant to deploy warships in the Strait of Hormuz?
What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?
The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor responsible for approximately a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Its closure has already rattled energy markets.
What is the general approach of European leaders regarding the Strait of Hormuz conflict?
European leaders, including those from Germany and Italy, are largely leaning towards diplomacy to reopen the strait without widening the conflict. They are emphasizing that diplomacy must take precedence over military action.
What has been Donald Trump's reaction to the responses from allies?
Donald Trump has expressed frustration with the mixed responses from allies, suggesting that some nations are not stepping up when needed. He believes that countries benefiting from the strait's trade routes should take responsibility for its security.