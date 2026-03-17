Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTrump’s Hormuz Push Falls Flat As Allies Refuse Warship Call, Deepening Rift Amid Escalating Iran War

Trump’s Hormuz Push Falls Flat As Allies Refuse Warship Call, Deepening Rift Amid Escalating Iran War

Trump expressed frustration at the lack of support, hinting at implications for NATO, while the UK urged caution.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 06:52 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Several long-standing US allies have pushed back against calls from Donald Trump to deploy warships in the Strait of Hormuz, exposing widening cracks in Western unity as the conflict involving Iran enters its third week.

The vital maritime corridor, responsible for roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, remains largely shut after Iran moved to block passage using drones and naval mines. The disruption has already rattled energy markets, fuelling fears of rising inflation and prolonged economic strain.

Allies Hold Back, Cite Legal and Strategic Concerns

A number of key partners, including Germany, Spain and Italy, have made it clear they are not preparing to send naval forces to the region.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Berlin lacks the necessary mandate from international bodies such as the United Nations, the European Union or NATO to justify military involvement. He stressed that Germany had not been consulted ahead of the strikes that triggered the current escalation.

“There was never a joint decision,” Merz said, adding that military participation was therefore off the table. While he criticised Iran’s leadership, he warned that forcing change through bombing was unlikely to succeed based on past experience.

Across Europe, leaders have instead leaned towards diplomacy, urging efforts to reopen the strait without widening the conflict. Italy’s foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, echoed that stance, insisting diplomacy must take precedence and ruling out extending existing EU naval missions, which are limited to anti-piracy operations.

Trump Voices Frustration as Support Falters

Speaking in Washington, Trump acknowledged mixed responses from allies but did little to hide his irritation. He accused some nations, long reliant on US security guarantees, of failing to step up when it mattered.

“Some are very enthusiastic about it, and some aren’t,” he said, adding that the level of support “matters” to him.

The US president has repeatedly urged countries benefiting from the strait’s trade routes to take responsibility for safeguarding it. In a recent interview, he warned that a lack of cooperation could have serious implications for the future of NATO.

UK Signals Caution, Not Commitment

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer struck a more cautious tone, saying the UK would not be drawn into a broader war but remained engaged in efforts to stabilise the situation.

Reopening the strait, he said, was essential for global market stability, but far from straightforward. Any action, he added, would need broad international backing.

Meanwhile, countries including Australia, France and Japan have also indicated they have no immediate plans to send naval forces.

Related Video

Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are some US allies hesitant to deploy warships in the Strait of Hormuz?

Some allies, like Germany, cite a lack of international mandates (UN, EU, NATO) for military involvement and express concerns about the legality and strategic implications of such a deployment. They also emphasize the need for broad international backing for any action.

What is the significance of the Strait of Hormuz?

The Strait of Hormuz is a vital maritime corridor responsible for approximately a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows. Its closure has already rattled energy markets.

What is the general approach of European leaders regarding the Strait of Hormuz conflict?

European leaders, including those from Germany and Italy, are largely leaning towards diplomacy to reopen the strait without widening the conflict. They are emphasizing that diplomacy must take precedence over military action.

What has been Donald Trump's reaction to the responses from allies?

Donald Trump has expressed frustration with the mixed responses from allies, suggesting that some nations are not stepping up when needed. He believes that countries benefiting from the strait's trade routes should take responsibility for its security.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 17 Mar 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Strait Of Hormuz Israel Iran Conflict
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump’s Hormuz Push Falls Flat As Allies Refuse Warship Call, Deepening Rift Amid Escalating Iran War
Trump’s Hormuz Push Falls Flat As Allies Refuse Warship Call, Deepening Rift Amid Escalating Iran War
World
Mumbai-born engineer-scientist named interim dean of UT Austin School of Nursing
Mumbai-born engineer-scientist named interim dean of UT Austin School of Nursing
World
Netanyahu Shares 2nd Video Talking To People Outside As 6-Finger, Death Rumours Escalate
Netanyahu Shares Video Talking To People Outside As Death Rumours Escalate
World
Jaishankar meets top EU leadership; discusses trade, global issues
Jaishankar meets top EU leadership; discusses trade, global issues
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Iran Strikes Dubai Airport with Drones, Flights Halted Amid Gulf Tensions
Developing: Trump Faces Setback as Allies Refuse Naval Support Amid Hormuz Strait Crisis
Alert: Iran Launches Drone and Missile Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain
Alert: Trump Appeals to Allies Amid Escalating US-Iran Conflict in Hormuz Strait Tensions
Election Update: Voting Underway for 11 Rajya Sabha Seats Across Three States
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget