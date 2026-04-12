A video surfaced showing Masoom Sharma allegedly using abusive language on stage during a performance at DAV College in Dehradun, causing discomfort to students and organisers.
Singer Masoom Sharma Lands In Controversy Again; Hurls Abuses At Dehradun College Event: VIDEO
This is not the first time Masoom Sharma has been linked to controversy. The singer has previously faced allegations of inappropriate conduct during public performances.
- Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma allegedly used abusive language on stage.
- Video of the incident at Dehradun's DAV College went viral.
- Uttarakhand Police have launched a probe into the matter.
- Authorities to take action if video's authenticity is confirmed.
A controversy has erupted after a video of Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma surfaced from a cultural event held at DAV College in Uttarakhand's Dehradun. The clip, which is rapidly going viral on social media, shows the singer allegedly using abusive language on stage during his performance, creating an uncomfortable situation for students and organisers present at the venue.
According to reports, Masoom Sharma had been invited for a student-organised event at the college. While the programme began smoothly, his behaviour reportedly changed midway. In the viral video, he can be seen repeatedly using objectionable and inappropriate language, seemingly directed at an individual, leaving the audience shocked.
मासूम शर्मा ने स्टेज पर बदमाश को गालियां दी।— Haryanvi fakeer (@haryanvifakeer) April 12, 2026
Full Video On Dehradun University #masoomsharma #dehradun #Haryanvisinger pic.twitter.com/thm3wHtnAg
The video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users condemning the conduct and demanding strict action. Critics have pointed out that such behaviour is unacceptable, especially in an educational institution where a large number of students were in attendance.
Uttarakhand Police Launches Probe
Taking note of the incident, the Uttarakhand Police have launched a probe. Officials said the authenticity of the viral video is being verified and appropriate legal action will be taken once the investigation is complete.
Police have also stated that if the video is found to be genuine, action could be initiated under relevant sections for creating public nuisance and disturbing peace. Organisers may also be questioned regarding the arrangements made to ensure discipline and security during the event.
This is not the first time Masoom Sharma has been linked to controversy. He has previously faced allegations of inappropriate conduct during public performances. However, the current incident has drawn sharper criticism due to its occurrence within a college campus.
Meanwhile, the college administration is closely monitoring the situation. The incident has sparked discussions among students, many of whom are calling for stricter guidelines and accountability in organising such events in the future.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What controversy has Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma been involved in?
What action has been taken regarding the incident?
The Uttarakhand Police have launched a probe to verify the video's authenticity and will take appropriate legal action if it's found to be genuine.
Has Masoom Sharma faced controversies before?
Yes, this is not the first time Masoom Sharma has been linked to controversy for alleged inappropriate conduct during public performances.
What are the potential legal consequences if the video is verified?
If the video is genuine, action could be initiated under sections related to public nuisance and disturbing peace. Organisers might also be questioned.