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HomeCitiesSerial Molester Who Attacked Women Walking Alone Arrested In Mumbai

Serial Molester Who Attacked Women Walking Alone Arrested In Mumbai

Reviewing CCTV footage, police identified Khan, who allegedly targeted lone women. He's suspected in at least four similar incidents and faces charges under relevant sections of the law.

By : Suraj Ojha | Updated at : 05 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
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The Mumbai Police have arrested a serial molester within 48 hours, bringing relief to residents after a series of incidents had created fear in the area. The accused allegedly targeted women walking alone on the streets and engaged in inappropriate behaviour, causing widespread concern among locals.

Ravindra Awhad, Senior Police Inspector at Bangur Nagar Police Station, said officers reviewed footage from 29 CCTV cameras over two days to identify the suspect. He was subsequently tracked down and taken into custody. Police are currently questioning the accused, and further investigation is underway.

The case pertains to the Bangur Nagar area in Goregaon West. On the night of March 30,  a young woman was returning home when the accused allegedly approached her from behind, molested her and fled the scene. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and launched a probe.

Accused Identified Through CCTV

During the investigation, officers examined multiple CCTV recordings and used technical inputs to trace the suspect. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Munawwar Nasir Khan, was eventually arrested. He is a resident of Aarey Colony and works in Film City.

Police investigations have revealed that the accused was allegedly involved in at least four similar incidents earlier. Cases have been registered against him under relevant sections of the law. Officials said the operation was carried out under senior supervision, and strict action is being taken while further questioning continues.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is known about the arrested individual?

The arrested individual is Munawwar Nasir Khan, a 25-year-old resident of Aarey Colony who works in Film City. He is allegedly involved in at least four similar incidents.

Published at : 05 Apr 2026 08:37 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mumbai Crime Maharashtra Mumbai News Maharashtra'
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