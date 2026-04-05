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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has written to UN Secretary-General António Guterres, strongly condemning recent US-Israeli strikes targeting Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, including areas near the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, as reported by Al Jazeera.

In the letter, Araghchi cautioned about the broader implications of the strike, warning that the attack could "expose the entire region to a serious risk of radioactive contamination with serious human and environmental consequences."

Further highlighting the risks posed by military activity near an operational nuclear site, he stated: "The repeated attacks by the aggressors in the vicinity of the active Bushehr nuclear power plant are of great concern."

The Al Jazeera report said that he also underlined the gravity of the situation, noting that the "proximity of these attacks to an active nuclear facility creates an intolerable situation that poses a serious risk of radiological release."

IAEA Flags Incident, Confirms No Radiation Spike

Echoing these concerns, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi expressed “deep concern” over the incident, though he confirmed that radiation levels remain unchanged.

In a statement posted on X, the agency said it had been informed by Iran that a projectile struck near the plant earlier on Saturday, marking the fourth such occurrence in recent weeks amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Casualty Reported, Facility Sustains Damage

The impact of the strike led to casualties and structural damage within the facility’s vicinity.

According to the agency, one member of the plant’s security team was killed due to projectile fragments, while a building on-site was damaged by shockwaves and debris.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that a projectile struck close to the premises of the Bushehr NPP this morning, the fourth such incident in recent weeks. Iran also informed the IAEA that one of the site's physical protection staff members was killed by a projectile fragment and that a building on site was affected by shockwaves and fragments. No increase in radiation levels was reported," the statement read.

Call For Restraint Amid Escalating Conflict

Grossi emphasised that nuclear facilities must never be targeted under any circumstances, warning that even nearby structures could contain critical safety systems.

He renewed his appeal for restraint, stating that continued strikes around such sensitive infrastructure significantly heighten the risk of a nuclear accident.

"IAEA DG Rafael Mariano Grossi expresses deep concern about the reported incident and says NPP sites or nearby areas must never be attacked, noting that auxiliary site buildings may contain vital safety equipment. Reiterating the call for maximum military restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident, DG Grossi again stresses the paramount importance of adhering to the seven pillars for ensuring nuclear safety and security during a conflict," the post added.

Local Reports Confirm Impact Near Plant

The development follows reports from Tasnim News Agency, which said a projectile landed near the perimeter of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant on Saturday morning, resulting in the death of a security personnel member.

While the main sections of the facility were not affected, an auxiliary building sustained damage. Despite the incident, power generation at the plant remains unaffected, according to the report.