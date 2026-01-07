Schools Closed Across Western UP Due To Severe Cold And Fog; District Magistrate Issue Orders

Amid an intense cold wave and dense fog across western Uttar Pradesh, district administrations in Meerut, Noida, and Ghaziabad have announced the closure of schools to ensure the safety of students.

In view of the severe cold wave and dense fog, the district administration in Meerut has ordered the closure of schools. According to the directive issued by District Magistrate Dr. V.K. Singh, all schools of all boards from Pre-Nursery to Class 9 will remain closed till January 8.

Revised School Timings For Senior Classes In Meerut

For students of Classes 10 to 12, schools will remain open but with revised timings. Classes will now be held from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The administration has clarified that examinations will be conducted as per the existing schedule.

Noida: School Holidays Extended Till January 10

In Noida, the district administration has extended school holidays because of worsening cold and low visibility caused by dense fog. All schools of all boards from Nursery to Class 8 will remain closed until January 10. The administration has also appealed to residents to stay indoors as much as possible during the ongoing cold spell.

Ghaziabad: Schools Closed Up To Class 8

Similarly, in Ghaziabad, authorities have ordered the closure of all schools of all boards from Nursery to Class 8 until January 10 due to cold wave conditions and chilly winds.

District administrations across the region are closely monitoring the weather situation and have urged parents and schools to strictly follow the issued guidelines to ensure the safety and well-being of children.