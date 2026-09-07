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English NewsCities‘Degrades Women’: Chennai Metro FD Ad Under Fire Over ‘Girlfriend’ Comparison; DMK MP Seeks Action

‘Degrades Women’: Chennai Metro FD Ad Under Fire Over ‘Girlfriend’ Comparison; DMK MP Seeks Action

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian criticised a Chennai Metro FD ad comparing girlfriends’ interest with FD returns, calling it degrading to women. AIADMK also demanded action over the campaign.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 07 Sep 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Chennai Metro ad sparks outrage for objectifying women.
  • Ad by THECOS compared girlfriend's interest with FD returns.
  • DMK MP Thangapandian demanded immediate removal and stricter vetting.

An advertisement for fixed deposits by a cooperative credit society displayed inside a Chennai Metro coach has sparked controversy after DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian accused it of portraying women as objects.

Chennai Metro FD Ad Sparks Controversy

The advertisement campaign was launched by the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (THECOS), a financial services organisation that describes itself as a “reliable service provider for transport employees of Tamil Nadu”.

Also Read: Delhi HC Orders ‘High-Level’ MCD Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The poster carried the slogan: “Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.” The advertisement sought to highlight the returns offered on fixed deposits by drawing a comparison with personal relationships.

DMK MP Demands Immediate Removal

Thangapandian was among the first to criticise the campaign, urging the Chennai Metro Rail administration to remove the advertisement from the public transport network, which is used by thousands of people every day.

Also Read: DAC Clears Defence Deals Worth Rs 1.1 Lakh Crore; 98% Procurement From Indian Industry

“An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women,” Thangapandian said in a post on X.

She called for the advertisement to be removed immediately and urged authorities to strengthen advertising vetting guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

AIADMK Also Criticises Campaign

The controversy also drew criticism from opposition figures. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan called for legal action against those responsible for approving and displaying the advertisement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the recent controversy in Chennai Metro?

An advertisement for fixed deposits by THECOS in a Chennai Metro coach sparked controversy. DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian criticized it for objectifying women.

Which organization placed the controversial advertisement?

The advertisement was launched by the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (THECOS), a financial services organization for Tamil Nadu transport employees.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 07 Sep 2026 06:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Chennai Metro DMK Thamizhachi Thangapandian
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