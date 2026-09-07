Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chennai Metro ad sparks outrage for objectifying women.

Ad by THECOS compared girlfriend's interest with FD returns.

DMK MP Thangapandian demanded immediate removal and stricter vetting.

An advertisement for fixed deposits by a cooperative credit society displayed inside a Chennai Metro coach has sparked controversy after DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian accused it of portraying women as objects.

Chennai Metro FD Ad Sparks Controversy

The advertisement campaign was launched by the Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (THECOS), a financial services organisation that describes itself as a “reliable service provider for transport employees of Tamil Nadu”.

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The poster carried the slogan: “Girlfriend may give 0% interest, but our FD gives 14.40%.” The advertisement sought to highlight the returns offered on fixed deposits by drawing a comparison with personal relationships.

DMK MP Demands Immediate Removal

Thangapandian was among the first to criticise the campaign, urging the Chennai Metro Rail administration to remove the advertisement from the public transport network, which is used by thousands of people every day.

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“An advertisement displayed inside the Chennai Metro Rail that degrades women and portrays them as objects is shocking. It is essential to ensure that advertisements in public places take into account the dignity of women,” Thangapandian said in a post on X.

She called for the advertisement to be removed immediately and urged authorities to strengthen advertising vetting guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future.

AIADMK Also Criticises Campaign

The controversy also drew criticism from opposition figures. AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan called for legal action against those responsible for approving and displaying the advertisement.