Delhi HC Orders ‘High-Level’ MCD Probe Into Satya Niketan Building Collapse

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi High Court ordered inquiry, holding MCD, DU responsible.

Court mandated audit of Delhi PGs; questioned regulation, construction.

Authorities must detail future prevention measures, submit affidavits.

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered a “high-level” inquiry by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) into the Satya Niketan building collapse that left seven people dead. Hearing a public interest litigation, the court said the tragedy could not be blamed solely on the building owner and held that the MCD and Delhi University also bore responsibility. The court sought responses from several authorities and questioned the government over steps being taken to prevent similar incidents.

Court Questions Authorities

The High Court issued notices to the Delhi University, MCD, National Human Rights Commission, Delhi Government, Centre and Delhi Police.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Delhi Government, Centre and MCD. The court said government and administrative authorities needed to adopt a more “thorough and meaningful” approach towards such incidents.

The court observed that students from DU-affiliated colleges often live in paying guest (PG) accommodation because of inadequate hostel facilities. It asked DU to provide details of the number of hostel facilities available for students coming from outside Delhi.

The court also questioned MCD on whether the collapsed building had obtained all required approvals.

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PG Safety Under Scanner

The court directed the MCD to submit a report on PG and hostel buildings across Delhi, including whether they were legally constructed and how many students were living in them.

It also ordered a safety audit of all PGs and hostels in Delhi within a week, and questioned which authorities grant permissions and who is responsible when rules are violated.

The court criticised unauthorised construction by PG operators, noting that buildings approved for two floors are sometimes extended to six floors without corresponding changes to their foundations.

It also questioned why PG accommodation could not be regulated when guest houses were subject to regulation, stressing the need for standards covering building size, electricity systems and safety.

The court further considered a request to stop the circulation of videos showing students trapped or killed under the rubble.

The court said a large number of students’ lives were at stake and urged authorities to intensify their rescue efforts. It asked what concrete measures were being taken to prevent such tragedies in future.

The authorities have been directed to file affidavits within 10 days. The matter will next be heard on September 25.

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