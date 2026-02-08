According to Sanjay Raut, the BJP nominated Ritu Tawde due to strong Marathi voter support for Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, compelling them to field a Marathi candidate.
'She’s From Congress': Raut’s Big Claim As BJP Picks Ritu Tawde For BMC Mayor
Raut claims Marathi vote forced BJP’s Tawde pick for Mumbai Mayor; questions RSS after Salman-Bhagwat interaction.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the BJP was compelled to nominate Ritu Tawde as its mayoral candidate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to strong support for Marathi-centric parties in the civic polls. Raut said overwhelming backing from Marathi voters to Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) forced the BJP to project a Marathi face for the Mumbai mayor’s post.
Raut Questions BJP Candidate Choice
Referring to Tawde, he also claimed she had earlier been associated with the Congress and alleged that the BJP lacked a candidate of its own. “The way Marathi people voted for Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, the BJP had to ensure Mumbai gets a Marathi mayor,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. Ritu Tawde, 53, is set to become Mumbai’s mayor and is likely to be elected unopposed after Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) decided not to field a candidate.
Tawde Set For Unopposed Win
Her election is expected to end the Thackeray family’s 25-year dominance over the BMC and mark the first time in nearly four decades that a mayor from a ruling party assumes office in Mumbai. Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Raut also referred to actor Salman Khan being seen speaking with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event marking the RSS centenary on Saturday.
He questioned whether the interaction signalled outreach towards Muslims or was merely a ceremonial welcome. Raut further alleged that the RSS should clarify its stand, claiming the organisation is involved in spreading propaganda rooted in Hindu-Muslim tensions.
