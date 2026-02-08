Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'She's From Congress': Raut's Big Claim As BJP Picks Ritu Tawde For BMC Mayor

'She’s From Congress': Raut’s Big Claim As BJP Picks Ritu Tawde For BMC Mayor

Raut claims Marathi vote forced BJP’s Tawde pick for Mumbai Mayor; questions RSS after Salman-Bhagwat interaction.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that the BJP was compelled to nominate Ritu Tawde as its mayoral candidate for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) due to strong support for Marathi-centric parties in the civic polls. Raut said overwhelming backing from Marathi voters to Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) forced the BJP to project a Marathi face for the Mumbai mayor’s post.

Raut Questions BJP Candidate Choice

Referring to Tawde, he also claimed she had earlier been associated with the Congress and alleged that the BJP lacked a candidate of its own. “The way Marathi people voted for Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, the BJP had to ensure Mumbai gets a Marathi mayor,” the Rajya Sabha MP said. Ritu Tawde, 53, is set to become Mumbai’s mayor and is likely to be elected unopposed after Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) decided not to field a candidate.

Tawde Set For Unopposed Win

Her election is expected to end the Thackeray family’s 25-year dominance over the BMC and mark the first time in nearly four decades that a mayor from a ruling party assumes office in Mumbai. Taking a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Raut also referred to actor Salman Khan being seen speaking with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event marking the RSS centenary on Saturday.

He questioned whether the interaction signalled outreach towards Muslims or was merely a ceremonial welcome. Raut further alleged that the RSS should clarify its stand, claiming the organisation is involved in spreading propaganda rooted in Hindu-Muslim tensions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ritu Tawde nominated as the BJP's mayoral candidate for the BMC?

According to Sanjay Raut, the BJP nominated Ritu Tawde due to strong Marathi voter support for Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS, compelling them to field a Marathi candidate.

What is the significance of Ritu Tawde's likely election as Mumbai mayor?

Her election is expected to end the Thackeray family's 25-year dominance over the BMC and will be the first time in nearly 40 years that a mayor from a ruling party takes office.

What did Sanjay Raut allege about Ritu Tawde's past?

Raut claimed that Ritu Tawde had previously been associated with the Congress and suggested the BJP lacked its own suitable candidate.

What was Sanjay Raut's comment regarding Salman Khan and the RSS?

Raut questioned the nature of Salman Khan's interaction with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, asking if it was outreach to Muslims or ceremonial, and urged the RSS to clarify its stance.

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 04:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut Mohan Bhagwat SHiv Sena (UBT) Mumbai Mayor Election BMC Politics
Opinion
