Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday delivered a strong message regarding the situation of Hindus in Bangladesh, stating that the global Hindu community would support them if they choose to fight for their rights. Addressing the second day of the RSS lecture series titled ‘100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons’ at Mumbai’s Nehru Centre in Worli, Bhagwat said there are around 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh.

Global Support Message Amid Unrest

RSS leader also added that if they decide to stay and assert their rights, they would receive support from Hindus worldwide. His remarks come amid reports of rising mob violence targeting minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh over recent months. The unrest intensified following nationwide protests after the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which came in the wake of the student-led ‘July Uprising’ in August 2024.

Violence, Demography Concerns Highlighted

Several incidents of violence during protests reportedly led to attacks on Hindu citizens, including businessmen, labourers and students. On domestic issues, Bhagwat said earlier governments had not adequately addressed demographic changes. He cited birth rates and illegal immigration as key factors behind population shifts, adding that current government action would yield results.

India Strength, RSS Funding Model

He also asserted that India is now too strong to be weakened. “India cannot be broken now. Those who try to break India will be broken,” he said. Addressing questions about RSS funding, Bhagwat said the organisation relies on contributions from workers rather than corporate or institutional sources. He said RSS functionaries often stay with volunteers and depend on local support for food during travel.

Caste Inclusivity, Conflict Avoidance Message

On caste representation, Bhagwat said the RSS does not discriminate. He noted that people from any caste can become the RSS chief, adding that while the organisation initially had Brahmin representation, it now works across all communities. Speaking about functioning in Muslim-dominated areas, he said the Sangh avoids confrontation. According to him, not responding to provocation helps prevent escalation of conflict.

A day earlier, Bhagwat had said the RSS is not against any community and does not seek political power, stressing that its core objective is to unite society.