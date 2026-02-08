Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Private Mini Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilot Among Two Who Eject

Both occupants ejected from the aircraft before it crashed. The aircraft broke into three pieces after hitting the ground, sources added.

Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 05:13 PM (IST)

Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape after a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.

Both occupants ejected from the aircraft before it crashed. The aircraft broke into three pieces after hitting the ground, sources added.

Published at : 08 Feb 2026 03:59 PM (IST)
