Private Mini Aircraft Crashes In Karnataka, Pilot Among Two Who Eject
Both occupants ejected from the aircraft before it crashed. The aircraft broke into three pieces after hitting the ground, sources added.
Two people, including the pilot, had a narrow escape after a private mini aircraft crashed into an open field in the district on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.
The two-seater aircraft crashed at Mangaluru village in Babaleshwar taluk of Vijayapura district, they said.
