RSS Flags ‘Love Jihad’ Concerns, Stresses Women’s Empowerment At Bhopal Meet

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday positioned women’s empowerment, social cohesion and deeper tribal outreach as central to its ideological and organisational focus, while highlighting what it described as emerging social challenges such as “Love Jihad”. Addressing two major outreach programmes in Bhopal, the Stree Shakti Samvad at Shivneri Bhavan and the Samajik Sadbhav Sammelan at Kushabhau Thakre Auditorium, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said protecting women, strengthening family dialogue and integrating tribal communities into the social mainstream were vital to preserving India’s cultural unity.

Bhagwat On Women, Society

“Dharma, culture and civilisation remain secure because of women,” Bhagwat said, stressing that society progresses when women and men move forward together with awareness, confidence and shared values. He said the era of confining women to homes in the name of safety had passed. Referring to what the Sangh terms “Love Jihad”, Bhagwat said families must introspect on gaps in communication.

He outlined a three-point approach: sustained family dialogue, building self-confidence and self-protection among young girls, and swift legal action against offenders, while urging social organisations to remain vigilant and respond collectively.

Tradition, Tribal Unity Emphasised

Bhagwat also rejected the idea that Indian tradition places women in subordinate roles, describing them as the moral and cultural backbone of society. Quoting Swami Vivekananda and citing figures such as Rani Lakshmibai, he cautioned against what he termed “blind westernisation” and stressed the importance of value-based upbringing alongside education and opportunity.

At the social harmony meet, Bhagwat placed strong emphasis on tribal outreach, dismissing narratives that portray tribal communities as separate from the mainstream. He said social harmony in India was a lived tradition rooted in unity amid diversity and required continuous engagement rather than crisis-driven responses.

Event Part Of Social Outreach

The events form part of the RSS’s expanding social outreach in Madhya Pradesh, focusing on women, tribal communities and grassroots engagement as its discourse increasingly intersects with contemporary cultural and social debates.