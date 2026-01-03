Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSports'If They Release Me...': Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Silence Over IPL Contract Retraction

BCCI orders KKR to release Mustafizur; pacer reacts, tensions cited ahead of IPL season. KR had secured the Bangladesh pacer for ₹9.20 crore.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 10:01 PM (IST)
Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has responded to his release from Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League season. The move followed a directive from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), reportedly linked to controversy surrounding his availability for the tournament. In an interview with BDCricTime, the 30-year-old expressed resignation over the decision, saying, “If they release me, what can I do?”

Political Tensions Fuel Selection Row

Reports also suggested that Mustafizur was unhappy with the development, which is believed to be connected to escalating political tensions between India and Bangladesh. Pressure had reportedly been building on the BCCI and Kolkata Knight Riders following the recent killing of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, with KKR co-owner and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan also facing criticism from several groups for retaining Mustafizur Rahman in the squad.

KKR had secured the Bangladesh pacer for ₹9.20 crore from a base price of ₹2 crore after a fierce bidding contest with Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals at last month’s auction. The BCCI has stated that KKR will be permitted to name a replacement player if required, ahead of the tournament beginning on March 26.

BCCI Orders Mustafizur’s Release

"After observing the recent development in Bangladesh, the BCCI has made a decision and instructed KKR authorities to release Bangladeshi bowler Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. If KKR further request us his replacement, BCCI will take a decision and allow the replacement of Mustafizur Rahman in terms and conditions of the IPL," said BCCI secretary Devjit Saikia, quoted NDTV.

"This decision was taken due to recent development in Bangladesh but in future what will happen can't say right now. We have told KKR to take immediate action and very soon they will do the announcement," Saikia added.

Published at : 03 Jan 2026 09:57 PM (IST)
Bangladesh Mustafizur Rahman BCCI KKR Shahrukh Khan
