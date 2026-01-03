Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVenezuela Attack Weapons Are Part Of India’s Defence Fleet, Here’s What’s In India’s Arsenal

Venezuela Attack Weapons Are Part Of India’s Defence Fleet, Here’s What’s In India’s Arsenal

These systems significantly enhance India’s operational readiness across borders, high-altitude terrain and disaster-response missions.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 03 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)

India operates some of the most advanced US-made military platforms in its Army and Air Force inventory, including attack helicopters, heavy-lift transport helicopters and precision-guided missiles. These systems significantly enhance India’s operational readiness across borders, high-altitude terrain and disaster-response missions.

The Indian armed forces have inducted Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles under defence deals with the United States.

AH-64E Apache: India’s Primary Attack Helicopter

The Boeing AH-64E Apache is among the world’s most advanced attack helicopters, designed for precision strikes against tanks, bunkers and fortified positions. In India, it is deployed for border patrols and high-intensity combat roles.

Key specifications

  • Length: 58 ft 2 in (17.73 m)
  • Rotor diameter: 48 ft
  • Height: 12 ft 8 in (3.87 m)
  • Empty weight: 11,387 lb (5,165 kg)
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 23,000 lb (10,433 kg)
  • Engines: 2 × GE T700-GE-701 turboshafts (1,690 hp each, upgraded to 1,890 hp)
  • Maximum speed: 293 kmph
  • Cruise speed: 265 kmph
  • Range: 476 km with Longbow radar
  • Service ceiling: 20,000 ft
  • Weapons: 30 mm M230 chain gun, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets
  • Avionics: AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control radar, helmet-mounted display

Use In Indian Operations

India inducted the Apache fleet in 2019. Since 2020, the helicopters have been deployed at Pathankot and Jorhat bases and are used for patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In 2025, they were employed for supply and reconnaissance in high-altitude regions and have also supported disaster relief operations, including during the Uttarakhand floods.

CH-47F Chinook: Heavy-Lift Backbone of Indian Air Mobility

The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter capable of transporting troops, artillery and oversized cargo, making it critical for operations in mountainous and remote regions.

Key specifications

  • Length: 30.1 m (98 ft 10 in)
  • Height: 5.7 m (18 ft 8 in)
  • Rotor diameter (each): 18.3 m (60 ft)
  • Empty weight: approx. 12,000 kg
  • Maximum takeoff weight: 22,680 kg
  • Engines: 2 × Honeywell T55-GA-714A (4,733 hp each)
  • Maximum speed: 315 kmph
  • Cruise speed: 290 kmph
  • Range: 740 km (internal fuel)
  • Service ceiling: 20,000 ft
  • Capacity: 33–55 troops or up to 10,000 kg internal cargo; 12,700 kg external load
  • Weapons: Generally unarmed; can be fitted with machine guns for defence
  • Features: Tandem rotors, night-vision capability, in-flight refuelling, digital cockpit

Use In Indian Operations

Inducted in 2019, India’s Chinooks are stationed at the Chandigarh base. They supply posts on the Siachen Glacier, transported troops and equipment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, and have been widely used for disaster relief, including during the 2023 Himachal floods and the 2024 Assam floods.

AGM-114 Hellfire: Precision Strike Missile in India’s Arsenal

The AGM-114 Hellfire is an air-to-ground missile used for anti-tank and bunker-busting operations and is integrated with India’s Apache fleet.

Key specifications

  • Length: 64 inches (1.6 m)
  • Diameter: 7 inches (180 mm)
  • Weight: 100–108 lb (45–49 kg)
  • Warhead: High-explosive anti-tank, tandem-charge, blast fragmentation
  • Engine: Solid-fuel rocket
  • Range: 0.5–11 km
  • Speed: Mach 1.3 (1,601 km/h)
  • Guidance: Semi-active laser homing, millimetre-wave radar

Use In Indian Operations

India acquired Hellfire missiles along with the Apache helicopters in 2019. Test firings have been conducted along the Line of Actual Control, and the missile was used in a military exercise in 2025. It is currently deployed mainly for training and border-security roles.

Strengthening India’s Defence Posture

Together, the Apache, Chinook and Hellfire systems form a key part of India’s modern military capability. Procured from the US under defence deals worth over $10 billion, these platforms enhance India’s preparedness along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control.

India maintains that it follows a defensive military doctrine and deploys these assets to safeguard national security and support humanitarian operations when required.

Related Video

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 03 Jan 2026 10:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
Venezuela Attack Weapons India Defence Fleet Indian Arsenal
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Posts First Image Of Captured Nicolas Maduro Aboard US Warship
Trump Posts First Image Of Captured Nicolas Maduro Aboard US Warship
Sports
'If They Release Me...': Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Silence Over IPL Contract Retraction
'If They Release Me...': Mustafizur Rahman Breaks Silence Over IPL Contract Retraction
World
Who Is Cilia Flores? Maduro’s Wife And Power Broker Captured In US Venezuela Strike
Who Is Cilia Flores? Maduro’s Wife And Power Broker Captured In US Venezuela Strike
Cities
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Ajit Pawar Targets BJP, Creates Friction Within Ruling Mahayuti Ahead of Maharashtra Civic Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Vande Bharat: India’s First Vande Bharat Sleeper Train to Run Between Guwahati and Kolkata
Indore Water Crisis : Mayor Helpline Complaints Ignored, 15 Deaths Linked to Negligence
Breaking: BCCI Asks KKR to Release Mustafizur Rahman from IPL Squad Amid Controversy
New Year Cold Wave: Heavy Snowfall Grips Kashmir, Chill Intensifies Across North India
Magh Mela: Triveni Sangam Witnesses Sea of Faith on First Snan of Magh Mela
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget