Venezuela Attack Weapons Are Part Of India’s Defence Fleet, Here’s What’s In India’s Arsenal

India operates some of the most advanced US-made military platforms in its Army and Air Force inventory, including attack helicopters, heavy-lift transport helicopters and precision-guided missiles. These systems significantly enhance India’s operational readiness across borders, high-altitude terrain and disaster-response missions.

The Indian armed forces have inducted Boeing AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, CH-47F Chinook transport helicopters and AGM-114 Hellfire missiles under defence deals with the United States.

AH-64E Apache: India’s Primary Attack Helicopter

The Boeing AH-64E Apache is among the world’s most advanced attack helicopters, designed for precision strikes against tanks, bunkers and fortified positions. In India, it is deployed for border patrols and high-intensity combat roles.

Key specifications

Length: 58 ft 2 in (17.73 m)

Rotor diameter: 48 ft

Height: 12 ft 8 in (3.87 m)

Empty weight: 11,387 lb (5,165 kg)

Maximum takeoff weight: 23,000 lb (10,433 kg)

Engines: 2 × GE T700-GE-701 turboshafts (1,690 hp each, upgraded to 1,890 hp)

Maximum speed: 293 kmph

Cruise speed: 265 kmph

Range: 476 km with Longbow radar

Service ceiling: 20,000 ft

Weapons: 30 mm M230 chain gun, AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, Hydra 70 rockets

Avionics: AN/APG-78 Longbow fire-control radar, helmet-mounted display

Use In Indian Operations

India inducted the Apache fleet in 2019. Since 2020, the helicopters have been deployed at Pathankot and Jorhat bases and are used for patrols along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. In 2025, they were employed for supply and reconnaissance in high-altitude regions and have also supported disaster relief operations, including during the Uttarakhand floods.

CH-47F Chinook: Heavy-Lift Backbone of Indian Air Mobility

The Boeing CH-47F Chinook is a heavy-lift helicopter capable of transporting troops, artillery and oversized cargo, making it critical for operations in mountainous and remote regions.

Key specifications

Length: 30.1 m (98 ft 10 in)

Height: 5.7 m (18 ft 8 in)

Rotor diameter (each): 18.3 m (60 ft)

Empty weight: approx. 12,000 kg

Maximum takeoff weight: 22,680 kg

Engines: 2 × Honeywell T55-GA-714A (4,733 hp each)

Maximum speed: 315 kmph

Cruise speed: 290 kmph

Range: 740 km (internal fuel)

Service ceiling: 20,000 ft

Capacity: 33–55 troops or up to 10,000 kg internal cargo; 12,700 kg external load

Weapons: Generally unarmed; can be fitted with machine guns for defence

Features: Tandem rotors, night-vision capability, in-flight refuelling, digital cockpit

Use In Indian Operations

Inducted in 2019, India’s Chinooks are stationed at the Chandigarh base. They supply posts on the Siachen Glacier, transported troops and equipment during the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, and have been widely used for disaster relief, including during the 2023 Himachal floods and the 2024 Assam floods.

AGM-114 Hellfire: Precision Strike Missile in India’s Arsenal

The AGM-114 Hellfire is an air-to-ground missile used for anti-tank and bunker-busting operations and is integrated with India’s Apache fleet.

Key specifications

Length: 64 inches (1.6 m)

Diameter: 7 inches (180 mm)

Weight: 100–108 lb (45–49 kg)

Warhead: High-explosive anti-tank, tandem-charge, blast fragmentation

Engine: Solid-fuel rocket

Range: 0.5–11 km

Speed: Mach 1.3 (1,601 km/h)

Guidance: Semi-active laser homing, millimetre-wave radar

Use In Indian Operations

India acquired Hellfire missiles along with the Apache helicopters in 2019. Test firings have been conducted along the Line of Actual Control, and the missile was used in a military exercise in 2025. It is currently deployed mainly for training and border-security roles.

Strengthening India’s Defence Posture

Together, the Apache, Chinook and Hellfire systems form a key part of India’s modern military capability. Procured from the US under defence deals worth over $10 billion, these platforms enhance India’s preparedness along the Line of Actual Control and Line of Control.

India maintains that it follows a defensive military doctrine and deploys these assets to safeguard national security and support humanitarian operations when required.