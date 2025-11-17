Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband? Meet Singapore-Based Investment Banker Samaresh Singh

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband? Meet Singapore-Based Investment Banker Samaresh Singh

Acharya took to social media to voice her distress over the controversy that followed her kidney donation to her father.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 05:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has announced she is distancing herself from her family and withdrawing from politics following the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar elections. Her declaration has drawn wide public attention, including increased curiosity about her personal life in Singapore, where she resides with her husband, investment banker Samaresh Singh, and their three children.

Acharya Expresses Anguish After Public Fallout

Acharya took to social media to voice her distress over the controversy that followed her kidney donation to her father.

“For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini,” she wrote on X.

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband?

Acharya married Singapore-based investment banker Samaresh Singh in 2002. According to several media reports, Singh is the son of former Income Tax commissioner–rank officer Rao Ranvijay Singh.

The couple initially moved to the United States before relocating to Singapore, where they currently live with their daughter Ananya and sons Aditya and Arihant.

Samaresh Singh’s Education and Career

Media reports state that Singh holds a BA in Economics from Delhi University, a Master’s in Economics, Finance and International Business from the Delhi School of Economics, and an MBA (Finance) from INSEAD.

He serves as Managing Director for Investment Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions at Evercore in Singapore and previously worked in senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank.

Political Reactions to the Family Rift

Acharya’s allegations prompted sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the RJD of sidelining her despite her kidney donation to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also commented, saying, “The anarchy that was visible outside RJD is also reflected inside the family. People with such a mentality, who cannot keep their own family together, how can they run Bihar? It is their personal matter, so we will not say much, but this mentality will decide their future.”

Also read
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 05:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rohini Acharya Lalu Prasad Yadav Samaresh Singh Investment Banker Samaresh Singh
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Hasina’s First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death
Hasina’s First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death
World
Bangladesh: What The Court’s Damning Verdict Says On Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh: What The Court’s Damning Verdict Says On Sheikh Hasina
UP UK
Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term
Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term
Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav Elected LoP As RJD MLAs Gather For Review
Tejashwi Yadav Elected LoP As RJD MLAs Gather For Review
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget