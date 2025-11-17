Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband? Meet Singapore-Based Investment Banker Samaresh Singh

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, has announced she is distancing herself from her family and withdrawing from politics following the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar elections. Her declaration has drawn wide public attention, including increased curiosity about her personal life in Singapore, where she resides with her husband, investment banker Samaresh Singh, and their three children.

Acharya Expresses Anguish After Public Fallout

Acharya took to social media to voice her distress over the controversy that followed her kidney donation to her father.

“For me, it became a huge sin that I didn't look after my family, my three children, didn't take permission from my husband or my in-laws when donating the kidney... I did what I did to save my god, my father, and today it's been called dirty... May none of you ever make a mistake like mine, may no family ever have a daughter like Rohini,” she wrote on X.

Who Is Rohini Acharya’s Husband?

Acharya married Singapore-based investment banker Samaresh Singh in 2002. According to several media reports, Singh is the son of former Income Tax commissioner–rank officer Rao Ranvijay Singh.

The couple initially moved to the United States before relocating to Singapore, where they currently live with their daughter Ananya and sons Aditya and Arihant.

Samaresh Singh’s Education and Career

Media reports state that Singh holds a BA in Economics from Delhi University, a Master’s in Economics, Finance and International Business from the Delhi School of Economics, and an MBA (Finance) from INSEAD.

He serves as Managing Director for Investment Banking, Mergers and Acquisitions at Evercore in Singapore and previously worked in senior roles at Standard Chartered Bank.

Political Reactions to the Family Rift

Acharya’s allegations prompted sharp criticism from the BJP, which accused the RJD of sidelining her despite her kidney donation to Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha also commented, saying, “The anarchy that was visible outside RJD is also reflected inside the family. People with such a mentality, who cannot keep their own family together, how can they run Bihar? It is their personal matter, so we will not say much, but this mentality will decide their future.”