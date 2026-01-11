Rape Accused Congress Ex-MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested

Former Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil was arrested in the early hours of Sunday in Palakkad following the registration of a third rape complaint against him, police said.

Mamkootathil, who represented Palakkad and was earlier expelled from the Congress after similar allegations surfaced, was taken into custody around 12.30 am from a hotel in the city. He is expected to be produced before a magistrate shortly. The arrest came soon after a woman from Pathanamthitta, currently working in Canada, lodged a fresh complaint alleging sexual assault and exploitation.

Survivor Accused Mamkootathil Of Sexual Assault

According to the complaint, the survivor accused the expelled MLA of repeated sexual assault, coercion, forced abortion and financial abuse. Sources said police acted swiftly after reviewing the allegations and supporting materials submitted by the complainant.

The woman told investigators that she first came in contact with Mamkootathil through social media during a difficult phase in her marriage. She alleged that the relationship later turned exploitative, with Mamkootathil pressuring her to end her marriage and promising to marry her. She further claimed that he insisted on having a child, saying it would help secure his family’s approval for the marriage.

Survivor Became Pregnant

In her statement, the survivor said she became pregnant, and preparations were underway for a DNA test of the fetus. She alleged that although the laboratory sought Mamkootathil’s sample, he failed to cooperate with the process. The woman has told police that she possesses documentary and digital evidence to substantiate her claims, which has been handed over to the investigation team.

Detailing the alleged assault, the survivor said Mamkootathil declined to meet her in public, citing his status as a public figure, and instead suggested meeting at a hotel in Palakkad. She alleged that she was assaulted inside the hotel room shortly after meeting him.

Police said the investigation is being carried out strictly on the basis of evidence and witness statements, and further legal action will follow as the probe progresses.