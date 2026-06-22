The SIT aims to enhance oversight, transparency, and administrative functioning within the Trust and its donation management system. This addresses concerns over alleged theft of offerings.
Trust Revamp, Daily Cash Logs, Weekly Audits: What SIT's Ram Temple Donation Preliminary Report Says
The SIT's preliminary report has called for major reforms in the management of Ram Mandir donations, recommending stricter audits, expanded CCTV monitoring, and appointment of a CEO.
- SIT recommended trust restructuring, CEO appointment, and enhanced audits.
- SIT also sought more time, suggesting strict adherence to SC orders.
- Donation counting overhauled; new staff, strict monitoring introduced.
- New dress code, frisking, enhanced CCTV for improved security.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the primary goals of the SIT's recommendations for the Ram Mandir Trust?
What structural changes did the SIT recommend for the Ram Mandir Trust?
The SIT recommended restructuring the Trust for equal responsibility among members. It also proposed appointing an administrative officer as CEO to streamline operations and boost accountability.
How will the SIT's recommendations improve financial monitoring of donations?
The SIT proposed regular audits of donation counting and daily cash offering records. It also suggested enhancing CCTV data storage capacity for improved surveillance.
What changes have already been made to the donation counting process?
Counting personnel, bank teams, and volunteers have been replaced or reassigned. New measures include a dress code, staff frisking, and enhanced CCTV monitoring.
Why did the SIT recommend that linked individuals stay in Ayodhya?
The SIT advised that individuals connected to the ongoing investigation should not leave Ayodhya. They may be needed for further questioning as the probe progresses.