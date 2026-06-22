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HomeCitiesTrust Revamp, Daily Cash Logs, Weekly Audits: What SIT's Ram Temple Donation Preliminary Report Says

Trust Revamp, Daily Cash Logs, Weekly Audits: What SIT's Ram Temple Donation Preliminary Report Says

The SIT's preliminary report has called for major reforms in the management of Ram Mandir donations, recommending stricter audits, expanded CCTV monitoring, and appointment of a CEO.

Written By : Vivek Rai |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • SIT recommended trust restructuring, CEO appointment, and enhanced audits.
  • SIT also sought more time, suggesting strict adherence to SC orders.
  • Donation counting overhauled; new staff, strict monitoring introduced.
  • New dress code, frisking, enhanced CCTV for improved security.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its preliminary findings, is said to have outlined several recommendations aimed at strengthening oversight, transparency, and administrative functioning within the Ram Mandir Trust and its donation management system amid the ongoing row over alleged theft of offerings.

According to sources, the SIT has recommended that individuals linked to the matter should should not leave Ayodhya at this stage, as they may need to be questioned again as the investigation progresses. The team has also sought additional time to carry out a more comprehensive inquiry.

Trust Restructuring, CEO Appointment Suggested

The preliminary report suggests restructuring the Ram Mandir Trust and clearly defining equal responsibility for all its members. The SIT has further recommended the appointment of an administrative officer as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to streamline the trust's functioning and improve institutional accountability.

It has also advocated a more professional approach to temple management and stressed the need for strict adherence to directions issued by the Supreme Court concerning the trust's operations.

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Audit, Monitoring Measures Proposed

To enhance financial monitoring, the SIT has proposed regular audits of donation counting on a weekly or fortnightly basis, along with maintaining daily records of cash offerings received at the temple.

The report has additionally recommended increasing CCTV data storage capacity to ensure stronger surveillance and better record retention.

SIT's Key Recommendations

  • Those responsible should not be allowed to leave Ayodhya as they may be required for further questioning during subsequent stages of the probe.
  • The Ram Mandir Trust should be restructured, with equal responsibility and accountability fixed for all members.
  • An administrative officer should be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the temple trust.
  • The Special Investigation Team should be given additional time to conduct a detailed probe.
  • A more professional management system should be adopted for temple administration.
  • Weekly or fortnightly audits of donation counting should be conducted.
  • Daily entries of cash offerings received at the temple should be maintained.
  • All directions issued by the Supreme Court regarding the functioning of the trust should be followed in letter and spirit.
  • CCTV data storage capacity should be enhanced to strengthen monitoring and record-keeping.

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New Teams, Strict Monitoring In Place; Donation Counting Process Overhauled

Meanwhile, the donation counting process at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir has undergone major changes following recommendations made in the SIT's preliminary report.

Sources said the personnel involved in counting donation money have been replaced. The bank team associated with the counting process has also been changed, while volunteers assigned to the exercise have been given fresh duties. Separate personnel have been deployed for monitoring and supervision.

Authorities have also begun strictly enforcing existing rules and protocols. A dress code system has been introduced, under which only pocketless clothing is allowed inside the counting room. Staff members are now subjected to frisking while exiting the counting area.

Continuous CCTV monitoring has also been strengthened, with dedicated personnel assigned to keep a close watch on surveillance feeds, particularly those covering the counting room.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the primary goals of the SIT's recommendations for the Ram Mandir Trust?

The SIT aims to enhance oversight, transparency, and administrative functioning within the Trust and its donation management system. This addresses concerns over alleged theft of offerings.

What structural changes did the SIT recommend for the Ram Mandir Trust?

The SIT recommended restructuring the Trust for equal responsibility among members. It also proposed appointing an administrative officer as CEO to streamline operations and boost accountability.

How will the SIT's recommendations improve financial monitoring of donations?

The SIT proposed regular audits of donation counting and daily cash offering records. It also suggested enhancing CCTV data storage capacity for improved surveillance.

What changes have already been made to the donation counting process?

Counting personnel, bank teams, and volunteers have been replaced or reassigned. New measures include a dress code, staff frisking, and enhanced CCTV monitoring.

Why did the SIT recommend that linked individuals stay in Ayodhya?

The SIT advised that individuals connected to the ongoing investigation should not leave Ayodhya. They may be needed for further questioning as the probe progresses.

Published at : 22 Jun 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Temple UP News Ayodhya Ram Temple Donation Row
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