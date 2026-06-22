The Special Investigation Team (SIT), in its preliminary findings, is said to have outlined several recommendations aimed at strengthening oversight, transparency, and administrative functioning within the Ram Mandir Trust and its donation management system amid the ongoing row over alleged theft of offerings.

According to sources, the SIT has recommended that individuals linked to the matter should should not leave Ayodhya at this stage, as they may need to be questioned again as the investigation progresses. The team has also sought additional time to carry out a more comprehensive inquiry.

Trust Restructuring, CEO Appointment Suggested

The preliminary report suggests restructuring the Ram Mandir Trust and clearly defining equal responsibility for all its members. The SIT has further recommended the appointment of an administrative officer as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to streamline the trust's functioning and improve institutional accountability.

It has also advocated a more professional approach to temple management and stressed the need for strict adherence to directions issued by the Supreme Court concerning the trust's operations.

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Audit, Monitoring Measures Proposed

To enhance financial monitoring, the SIT has proposed regular audits of donation counting on a weekly or fortnightly basis, along with maintaining daily records of cash offerings received at the temple.

The report has additionally recommended increasing CCTV data storage capacity to ensure stronger surveillance and better record retention.