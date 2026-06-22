Opposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the Opposition over a memorandum it submitted, claiming the document appeared to have been generated with the help of ChatGPT.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Fadnavis criticised Opposition parties for skipping the customary high-tea meeting held before the start of the session. He said the gathering could have provided an opportunity for discussions and an exchange of views on important issues.

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The Opposition instead handed over a six-page memorandum listing its concerns. Fadnavis said the contents of the document raised doubts in his mind, prompting him to examine it more closely.

"After looking at the letter, I felt something was unusual. On checking, I realised it seemed to have been prepared using ChatGPT. It appears they have run out of ideas, creativity and even a proper understanding of the issues, so they have turned to artificial intelligence," the Chief Minister said.

He added with a touch of humour that it was good to see the Opposition embracing new technology. Since AI is expected to play a major role in the future, he said, the Opposition deserved congratulations for adopting it.

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Fadnavis also accused Opposition parties of repeatedly raising subjects that had already been debated and addressed by the government. According to him, several portions of the latest memorandum were identical to those submitted in earlier years.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state's farm loan waiver scheme, stressing that such measures are intended to help cultivators regain access to institutional credit rather than serve political purposes. He said nearly 56 lakh farmers would benefit from the package, estimated to be worth around ₹36,585 crore, making it the largest debt relief programme undertaken by Maharashtra.

Commenting on concerns over a delayed monsoon and possible El Niño conditions, Fadnavis said rainfall deficits across the state had become a matter of concern. He noted that Vidarbha had recorded rainfall 80 per cent below normal, while central Maharashtra and the Konkan region had seen deficits of 83 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively.

He urged farmers to follow official advisories and begin sowing only after receiving adequate rainfall. The government, he said, is keeping a close watch on water storage levels and has imposed restrictions on some agricultural water use to ensure drinking water supplies are protected if the dry spell continues.

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature is set to commence on June 22 and is expected to witness heated exchanges, with the Opposition preparing to corner the government on issues related to farmers, governance and welfare programmes.