Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaOpposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Opposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session

Fadnavis also accused Opposition parties of repeatedly raising subjects that had already been debated and addressed by the government.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 22 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)

Ahead of the Maharashtra Legislature's Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis mocked the Opposition over a memorandum it submitted, claiming the document appeared to have been generated with the help of ChatGPT.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Fadnavis criticised Opposition parties for skipping the customary high-tea meeting held before the start of the session. He said the gathering could have provided an opportunity for discussions and an exchange of views on important issues.

Also Read: Speeding BMW Hits Divider, Flips Multiple Times In Maharashtra's Badlapur; 2 Killed

The Opposition instead handed over a six-page memorandum listing its concerns. Fadnavis said the contents of the document raised doubts in his mind, prompting him to examine it more closely.

"After looking at the letter, I felt something was unusual. On checking, I realised it seemed to have been prepared using ChatGPT. It appears they have run out of ideas, creativity and even a proper understanding of the issues, so they have turned to artificial intelligence," the Chief Minister said.

He added with a touch of humour that it was good to see the Opposition embracing new technology. Since AI is expected to play a major role in the future, he said, the Opposition deserved congratulations for adopting it.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi’s Brother Critically Injured In Sharp-Weapon Attack In Bihar, Police Form Special Team

Fadnavis also accused Opposition parties of repeatedly raising subjects that had already been debated and addressed by the government. According to him, several portions of the latest memorandum were identical to those submitted in earlier years.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the state's farm loan waiver scheme, stressing that such measures are intended to help cultivators regain access to institutional credit rather than serve political purposes. He said nearly 56 lakh farmers would benefit from the package, estimated to be worth around ₹36,585 crore, making it the largest debt relief programme undertaken by Maharashtra.

Commenting on concerns over a delayed monsoon and possible El Niño conditions, Fadnavis said rainfall deficits across the state had become a matter of concern. He noted that Vidarbha had recorded rainfall 80 per cent below normal, while central Maharashtra and the Konkan region had seen deficits of 83 per cent and 86 per cent, respectively.

He urged farmers to follow official advisories and begin sowing only after receiving adequate rainfall. The government, he said, is keeping a close watch on water storage levels and has imposed restrictions on some agricultural water use to ensure drinking water supplies are protected if the dry spell continues.

The Monsoon Session of the Maharashtra Legislature is set to commence on June 22 and is expected to witness heated exchanges, with the Opposition preparing to corner the government on issues related to farmers, governance and welfare programmes.

Before You Go

Breaking: Two Killed, One Critically Injured in High-Speed BMW Crash Near Badlapur

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 22 Jun 2026 11:34 AM (IST)
Tags :
Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis Monsoon Session Maharashtra'
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Opposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session
Opposition Used ChatGPT: CM Fadnavis On Memorandum Ahead Of Monsoon Session
India
India-US Trade Deal Enters Final Stretch As Top US Negotiator Arrives In Delhi
India-US Trade Deal Near? US Trade Chief Jamieson Greer Lands In Delhi For Key Talks
India
All Six Rebel Sena UBT MPs To Join Shinde Camp Today As Fadnavis Says 'Operation Tiger' Successful
All Six Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs To Join Eknath Shinde Camp At 3 PM Today
India
Engineer Rashid, Jailed In Tihar Jail, Offers To Resign As Baramulla MP 
Engineer Rashid, Jailed In Tihar Jail, Offers To Resign As Baramulla MP 
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Two Killed, One Critically Injured in High-Speed BMW Crash Near Badlapur
Maharashtra Politics: Six Rebel MPs from Uddhav Camp Set to Join Shinde Faction
International: Awkward Diplomatic Moment Puts Pakistan Leadership in Spotlight
Education: Injured NEET Aspirant Defies Odds to Take Exam from Hospital
Breaking: First Round of US-Iran Talks Concludes in Switzerland
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget