All Six Rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs To Join Eknath Shinde Camp At 3 PM Today

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs formally join Shinde's camp.

Shinde faction gains two-thirds majority, weakening Uddhav Thackeray.

CM Fadnavis declared 'Operation Tiger' successful Sunday.

Uddhav Thackeray asserted leadership, vowed to rebuild the party.

A major political shake-up is set to unfold in Maharashtra today as all six rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs prepare to formally join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The move comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared 'Operation Tiger' successful, signalling the biggest setback yet for Uddhav Thackeray amid the growing rebellion within his party.



The crossover is expected to significantly weaken Shiv Sena (UBT)'s strength in the Lok Sabha, with the rebel bloc meeting the two-thirds threshold required under the anti-defection law.

All 6 Rebel MPs To Join Shinde Camp Today

According to sources, the six rebel MPs will officially join the Shinde-led Shiv Sena later in the day. Before the formal induction, they are expected to issue an official letter and photographs around 11 am confirming their move.

As per the schedule, the MPs will arrive at Mumbai's Kalina Airport around 1 pm, followed by a meeting at 2 pm. The formal joining ceremony is expected around 3 pm, while a joint press conference has been planned for 4 pm.

The six MPs are Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Deshmukh, Sanjay Jadhav, Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil-Ashtikar and Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar.

ALSO READ: Fresh Blow To Uddhav Camp As Over 50 Shiv Sena (UBT) Leaders Join BJP In Vasai

Fadnavis Claims 'Operation Tiger' Successful

Amid intense speculation over the rebellion, Fadnavis on Sunday claimed that "Operation Tiger" had achieved its objective.

"The operation has been successful, and the body is in very good health. There is no need for anyone to worry. Those who need to introspect should do so," the Chief Minister said.

Backing the remarks, Shinde hinted at imminent political developments, saying, "Whenever I undertake an operation, I complete it fully. We have already shown it. You will get breaking news soon."

He also took a swipe at the Uddhav camp, alleging that rebel MPs were being insulted even as efforts were being made to bring them back.

UBT Crisis Deepens

The rebellion became public after the six MPs skipped a Shiv Sena (UBT) parliamentary party meeting in Delhi on June 17 despite a party whip. Their absence triggered speculation of a mass defection to the Shinde faction.

With Shiv Sena (UBT) having nine Lok Sabha MPs, the support of six lawmakers gives the rebel camp the crucial two-thirds majority needed to seek protection under anti-defection provisions.

The party has already issued show-cause notices to the absentee MPs and warned them of possible action.

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Uddhav Thackeray Hits Back At Amit Shah

The latest developments also come a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said there was now "only one Shiv Sena" and that it was headed by Shinde.

Responding sharply, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that he alone leads the "original and only Shiv Sena", insisting that no outsider could decide who heads the party founded by Bal Thackeray.

Thackeray also said he was "not demoralised" by the rebellion and vowed to rebuild the party despite the fresh split.