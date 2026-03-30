Congress Leader's Son Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab, Blames Builder In Note

Late Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt's son has allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed pistol in Punjab's Bathinda. The incident took place late on March 29 in Ganpati Enclave. Before taking the step, Davinder Pal Singh Natt (32) recorded an 8-minute-45-second video and left behind a suicide note, in which he held certain individuals responsible.

In the video and note, Davinder Pal Singh Natt levelled serious allegations against a well-known builder from the Mohali–Zirakpur area and his family. He claimed he had been cheated and that despite repeated attempts to seek justice, no action was taken. He said this left him mentally distressed and feeling helpless.

Probe Underway

Following the incident, teams from Canal Colony police station and Vardhman police post reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The suicide note and video have been seized as evidence. According to officials, a case is being registered based on the statement of the deceased’s mother. Three individuals named in the note are currently under investigation.

Police said Natt lived with his mother in Ganpati Enclave. He allegedly shot himself late at night using his licensed weapon. Officials added that he had shared the video before his death, explaining the reasons behind his decision and naming those he held responsible. The matter is being investigated in detail.