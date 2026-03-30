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HomeCitiesCongress Leader's Son Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab, Blames Builder In Note

Congress Leader's Son Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab, Blames Builder In Note

Davinder Pal Singh Natt has left behind a video and a note in which he levelled serious allegations against a well-known builder from the Mohali–Zirakpur area and his family.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)

Late Congress leader Sukhraj Singh Natt's son has allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself with his licensed pistol in Punjab's Bathinda. The incident took place late on March 29 in Ganpati Enclave. Before taking the step, Davinder Pal Singh Natt (32) recorded an 8-minute-45-second video and left behind a suicide note, in which he held certain individuals responsible.

In the video and note, Davinder Pal Singh Natt levelled serious allegations against a well-known builder from the Mohali–Zirakpur area and his family. He claimed he had been cheated and that despite repeated attempts to seek justice, no action was taken. He said this left him mentally distressed and feeling helpless.

Probe Underway

Following the incident, teams from Canal Colony police station and Vardhman police post reached the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem. The suicide note and video have been seized as evidence. According to officials, a case is being registered based on the statement of the deceased’s mother. Three individuals named in the note are currently under investigation.

Police said Natt lived with his mother in Ganpati Enclave. He allegedly shot himself late at night using his licensed weapon. Officials added that he had shared the video before his death, explaining the reasons behind his decision and naming those he held responsible. The matter is being investigated in detail.

 

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ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bathinda PUNJAB Sukhraj Singh Natt Sukhraj Singh Natt Son Sukhraj Singh Natt Son Suicide
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