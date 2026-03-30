Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDelhi Metro Services On Yellow Line Hit Due To 'Passenger On Track'

Delhi Metro Services On Yellow Line Hit Due To 'Passenger On Track'

The Yellow Line faced a 90-minute disruption during Monday's morning rush hour due to a "passenger on track" at Vishwavidyalaya station. The incident caused significant delays.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Services on the Delhi Metro's Yellow Line were disrupted for around one and a half hours during the morning rush hour on Monday due to a "passenger on track" at the Vishwavidyalaya station.

Large crowds were seen on platforms as commuters waited for trains.

In a post on X, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said, "Delay in train services on Yellow line due to passenger on track at Vishwavidyalaya metro station." Train services were regulated on the Yellow Line for safety reasons following the incident, leading to longer waiting times and overcrowding at several stations along the corridor during the morning rush, it said.

A commuter, Amit, said the disruption during office hours was very inconvenient. "It's office time and there is a huge rush. Even when trains are coming, they are too crowded to board easily," he said.

Another commuter said, "It's already getting late and there is no clarity on how long this will continue. Many of us may not be able to reach office on time today." Normal services were restored on the Yellow Line after one and a half hours, according to the DMRC.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Delhi Metro's Yellow Line services disrupted on Monday morning?

Services on the Yellow Line were disrupted for about 1.5 hours due to a passenger on the track at Vishwavidyalaya metro station.

What was the impact of the disruption on commuters?

Commuters experienced longer waiting times, overcrowding on platforms, and difficulty boarding trains during the morning rush hour.

When were normal services restored on the Yellow Line?

Normal train services on the Yellow Line were restored after approximately one and a half hours following the incident.

Published at : 30 Mar 2026 02:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Metro Yellow Line
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Delhi Metro Services On Yellow Line Hit Due To 'Passenger On Track'
Delhi Metro Services On Yellow Line Hit Due To 'Passenger On Track'
Cities
Congress Leader's Son Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab, Blames Builder In Note
Congress Leader's Son Shoots Himself Dead In Punjab, Blames Builder In Note
Cities
Retired Brigadier Shot Dead During Morning Walk Amid Road Rage In Dehradun
Retired Brigadier Shot Dead During Morning Walk Amid Road Rage In Dehradun
Cities
Congress MP Prashant Padole Injured After Car Hit By Truck Near Nagpur
Congress MP Prashant Padole Injured After Car Hit By Truck Near Nagpur
Advertisement

Videos

Election Spotlight: Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong
Middle East Day 31: Tehran, UAE, Lebanon Hit as Iran, Israel, US Intensify Conflict
Middle East War: Israel and US Strike Tehran, Hezbollah Ambushes in Lebanon
Middle East Alert: Hezbollah and Israel Clash as Tehran Faces Massive Airstrikes by IDF
War Update: US Prepares Ground Offensive in Middle East: 10,000 Troops Deployed Amid Iran Tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
After SIR, A New Electoral Threat Emerges For Mamata: The Erosion Of Women Voters
Opinion
Embed widget