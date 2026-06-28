Rahul Gandhi 'Missing' Posters Surface In Lutyens' Delhi, Days After BJP's 'Vacation Mode' Jibe

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Posters appeared in Delhi, mocking Rahul Gandhi as

Posters emerged after BJP criticized Gandhi's alleged foreign trips.

BJP criticised Gandhi's

Congress made no immediate response, sparking political discussion.

Posters mocking Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi have appeared in Delhi's Mandi House area in the capital's Lutyens zone, triggering fresh political chatter.

The posters describe the Congress leader as "missing" and feature sarcastic remarks claiming his identity is that he is often found "at a pub, a beach or abroad." They conclude with the line, "Search still continues."

The identity of those responsible for putting up the posters was not immediately known.

Delhi: Posters describing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi as "missing" were seen on Firozshah Road pic.twitter.com/vWPdeuKPYZ — IANS (@ians_india) June 28, 2026

Posters Follow BJP's Fresh Attack

The appearance of the posters comes just days after the BJP launched a fresh offensive against Gandhi over his reported foreign visit.

Addressing the media on Friday, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla alleged that Gandhi is perpetually in "vacation mode" and is frequently absent whenever Parliament, elections or his own party require his presence.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leader, Poonawalla said "LOP" should no longer stand for "Leader of Opposition" but instead mean "Leader of Paryatan (Tourism) and Partying." He accused Gandhi of prioritising travel over parliamentary duties and political responsibilities.

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BJP Questions Gandhi's Foreign Trips

Poonawalla also contrasted Gandhi's alleged frequent overseas visits with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure, claiming the prime minister had not taken a single day off during more than 9,000 days in public office as chief minister and prime minister.

The BJP leader further alleged that Gandhi spends more time on vacations than in India, questioning the funding of his foreign trips and claiming they were backed by "shady organisations." He also alleged that Gandhi would remain "missing in action" while Parliament, the Congress and the public needed him.

The BJP's remarks came after reports that Gandhi had travelled abroad, although the party did not specify the purpose or duration of the visit.

Congress Yet to Respond

There was no immediate response from the Congress or Rahul Gandhi regarding either the posters or the BJP's latest allegations.

The posters have nevertheless generated considerable discussion in political circles, with the latest display adding another chapter to the increasingly sharp exchange between the ruling BJP and the principal opposition party ahead of the upcoming Parliament session.

(With inputs from PTI)