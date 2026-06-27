Sonia Gandhi Slams Modi Govt's 'Stony Silence' On Gaza 'Genocide'; BJP Hits Back

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, accusing it of maintaining a "stony silence" over what she described as Israel's "Gaza genocide". She said the Centre's "silence and inaction" were not only "morally reprehensible" but also contrary to India's national interest.

In an article published in The Indian Express, Gandhi argued that India had moved away from its long-held foreign policy positions by distancing itself from Palestine and other traditional partners in the Middle East.

"The Modi government's continued silence simply cannot be explained rationally or morally," she wrote.

She also said, "The Modi government's silence and inaction are not just morally reprehensible but also inexplicable from a national interest perspective."

'India Has Alienated Itself From Historical Allies'

Gandhi claimed that India's current foreign policy has weakened its traditional diplomatic standing in the region.

"We have alienated ourselves from our historical allies in Palestine, Iran, and the larger Middle East. We have distanced ourselves from global public opinion. And we have let Pakistan... swoop in to claim the space of a mediator," she said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Israel, Gandhi described it as a "bewildering strategic decision", saying it came just days before Israel's military action against Iran.

She also asserted that India was "slipping further into Israel's strategic orbit" at a time when several countries were distancing themselves from Tel Aviv over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

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Gandhi Raises UN Report On Gaza

Citing findings of the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Gandhi referred to allegations that Israeli actions in Gaza amounted to genocide.

She highlighted the commission's findings on civilian casualties, particularly children, and said the report documented widespread destruction of schools and healthcare infrastructure in Gaza.

“The 94-page report is a harrowing read, with grim details on the extent of the devastation perpetrated by Israel in Gaza and the genocidal intent underpinning its actions. At least 20,000 children have been killed, and another 44,000 have been wounded, many for life,” she said.

“Twenty-seven per cent of those killed or wounded have been children and many of the boys were found with bullets on the head and neck. Ninety-seven per cent of Gaza’s schools have been destroyed,” she added.

While condemning the October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel as "dastardly, horrific, and absolutely unacceptable", Gandhi alleged that Israel's military response had been marked by "wanton cruelty and barbarity".

She further argued that India should align itself with growing international criticism of Israel and reclaim what she described as its historic commitment to postcolonial solidarity, peace and humanitarian values.

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BJP Accuses Congress Of 'Vote Bank Politics'

The BJP strongly rejected Gandhi's criticism, accusing the Congress of using foreign policy to pursue vote bank politics.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said India has consistently articulated its position on Gaza and Palestine at international forums while extending humanitarian assistance.

He pointed out that India has voted at the United Nations on resolutions seeking a ceasefire and noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been conferred Palestine's highest civilian honour.

"The problem is that Congress always puts vote bank on foreign policy and therefore, they, in the name of vote bank politics, never developed any relations with Israel. India has consistently taken a stand on Gaza. It has voted at the United Nations and, apart from that, India has provided humanitarian aid. That is why India’s Prime Minister received Palestine’s highest civilian honour," Poonawalla said.

“India is in a position where it can speak to both Palestine and Israel. It can speak to both Ukraine and Russia. It can speak to both the United States and Iran. Today, we are not non-aligned, we are all-aligned," he said.

He further alleged that the Congress sympathises with Hamas while remaining silent on attacks against Israel.

"Sonia Gandhi speaks up for the Muslims in Gaza, they tweet about Rafa, but they are silent on Hindus in Dhaka. This shows that for them, even foreign policy is calculated on the table, on the calculus of vote bank," he said.

Congress Leaders Share Article

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge shared Gandhi's article on social media, saying it was a reminder of how India's current foreign policy had alienated its historical allies in Palestine, Iran and the broader Middle East.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also posted the article, saying Sonia Gandhi had called upon India to reclaim its independent foreign policy, uphold humanitarian values and speak with moral clarity on Gaza.