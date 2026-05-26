Punjabi Singer Arrested After 5 Kg Drugs Found In His Thar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singer Harbir Singh Sohal arrested with heroin and cash.

Sohal allegedly worked as courier for Australian drug network.

Investigation linked to earlier arrests of three suspects.

Seized heroin consignment reportedly belonged to Australian-based Janta.

Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal has been arrested after police allegedly recovered five kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from his Mahindra Thar vehicle during an operation conducted on Monday.

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In a major crackdown against drug trafficking, Khanna Police dismantled an international narcotics network and arrested 04 accused involved in the supply of heroin and crystal methamphetamine (ICE).



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▪️ 05 Kg 669 gm Heroin

▪️ 10… pic.twitter.com/oLUgZtwgJB May 25, 2026

According to investigators, Sohal was allegedly working as a courier in an international drug trafficking network reportedly being operated from Australia.

The investigation began on March 7 after police arrested a Ludhiana resident, identified as Akshay Kumar, with narcotics. During the probe, officers traced links to two more accused -- Vishal and Sanjeev, both residents of Shimlapuri -- who were later taken into custody.

Interrogation Led To Arrest

Police said Sohal’s name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested suspects. Authorities claim he played a role in transporting drug consignments within the supply chain.

Originally from Amritsar, Sohal was reportedly living in Mohali at the time of his arrest.

During questioning, investigators allegedly discovered that the seized heroin consignment belonged to Gurjant Singh alias Janta, who is believed to be currently based in Australia.

According to probe agencies, Janta was allegedly managing the financing and overall operations of the network from abroad, while associates in Punjab handled local distribution and supply activities.

Police are now examining the syndicate’s international links, money trail, and suspected ties to organised crime groups.

The name of gangster Jaipal Bhullar has also reportedly surfaced during the investigation. Security agencies are probing whether proceeds from the drug trade were being used to support criminal and gang-related activities.