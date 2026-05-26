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HomeCitiesPunjabi Singer Arrested After 5 Kg Drugs Found In His Thar

Punjabi Singer Arrested After 5 Kg Drugs Found In His Thar

Sohal’s name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested suspects. Authorities claim he played a role in transporting drug consignments within the supply chain.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 26 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Harbir Singh Sohal arrested with heroin and cash.
  • Sohal allegedly worked as courier for Australian drug network.
  • Investigation linked to earlier arrests of three suspects.
  • Seized heroin consignment reportedly belonged to Australian-based Janta.

Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal has been arrested after police allegedly recovered five kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from his Mahindra Thar vehicle during an operation conducted on Monday.

According to investigators, Sohal was allegedly working as a courier in an international drug trafficking network reportedly being operated from Australia.

The investigation began on March 7 after police arrested a Ludhiana resident, identified as Akshay Kumar, with narcotics. During the probe, officers traced links to two more accused -- Vishal and Sanjeev, both residents of Shimlapuri -- who were later taken into custody.

Interrogation Led To Arrest

Police said Sohal’s name surfaced during the interrogation of the arrested suspects. Authorities claim he played a role in transporting drug consignments within the supply chain.

Originally from Amritsar, Sohal was reportedly living in Mohali at the time of his arrest.

During questioning, investigators allegedly discovered that the seized heroin consignment belonged to Gurjant Singh alias Janta, who is believed to be currently based in Australia.

According to probe agencies, Janta was allegedly managing the financing and overall operations of the network from abroad, while associates in Punjab handled local distribution and supply activities.

Police are now examining the syndicate’s international links, money trail, and suspected ties to organised crime groups.

The name of gangster Jaipal Bhullar has also reportedly surfaced during the investigation. Security agencies are probing whether proceeds from the drug trade were being used to support criminal and gang-related activities.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Punjabi singer Harbir Singh Sohal arrested?

Harbir Singh Sohal was arrested after police allegedly recovered five kg of heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from his vehicle.

What was Harbir Singh Sohal allegedly involved in?

Investigators claim Sohal was working as a courier in an international drug trafficking network, reportedly operated from Australia.

How did the investigation begin?

The investigation started on March 7 after police arrested a Ludhiana resident with narcotics, leading to further arrests and tracing links.

Who is believed to be operating the drug network from Australia?

Authorities believe Gurjant Singh alias Janta, who is based in Australia, managed the financing and operations of the network.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 May 2026 12:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News Harbir Singh Sohal Harbir Singh Sohal Arrest
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