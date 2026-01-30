Youth Shot Dead After Car Stopped In Punjab's Tarn Taran, Old Molestation Dispute Suspected

A 21-year-old youth was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, triggering panic in the area. According to initial information, several attackers arrived in cars and on motorcycles and attempted to surround the victim’s vehicle. As soon as the car was forced to stop, the assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and then opened fire.

The youth was hit by three bullets in the chest and died on the spot. Family members have alleged that the murder was carried out due to an old rivalry linked to an alleged molestation case. They claimed that the victim’s friend had taken him out of the house shortly before the attack.

Friend Allegedly Lured Victim, Attack Took Place on the Way

According to the family, while the youth was travelling, he was intercepted by the brother of the girl involved in the earlier dispute along with his associates. The attackers first vandalised the car using sharp weapons and then fired multiple rounds. The deceased has been identified as Rana Singh, a 21-year-old resident of Sursingh village in Tarn Taran district.

Dispute Linked to Two-Year-Old Molestation Allegation

The incident reportedly took place between 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday. Sources said Rana Singh had been accused of molestation by a girl from his village around two years ago. A dispute had earlier taken place between Rana Singh and the girl’s brother over the matter, which was later settled through a compromise.

The victim’s brother, Harpreet Singh, alleged that Rana’s friend Sajan deliberately took him along as part of a conspiracy. He claimed that the accused had called Rana and fixed a meeting under the pretext of resolving the earlier dispute before launching the attack.

Police Launch Manhunt, Probe Underway

After receiving information about the incident, police from Sadar Police Station in Tarn Taran rushed to the spot. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. A search operation has been launched to arrest the accused.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of DSP Atul Soni to identify all those involved and ensure strict legal action against the perpetrators.