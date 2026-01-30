Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesYouth Shot Dead After Car Stopped In Punjab's Tarn Taran, Old Molestation Dispute Suspected

Youth Shot Dead After Car Stopped In Punjab's Tarn Taran, Old Molestation Dispute Suspected

Assailants ambushed his car, using weapons and gunfire. Family alleges a friend lured Rana into the trap, orchestrated by the girl's brother from the prior dispute. Police are investigating and pursuing the suspects.

By : ABP Live News | Edited By: Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:52 AM (IST)

A 21-year-old youth was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, triggering panic in the area. According to initial information, several attackers arrived in cars and on motorcycles and attempted to surround the victim’s vehicle. As soon as the car was forced to stop, the assailants attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and then opened fire.

The youth was hit by three bullets in the chest and died on the spot. Family members have alleged that the murder was carried out due to an old rivalry linked to an alleged molestation case. They claimed that the victim’s friend had taken him out of the house shortly before the attack.

Friend Allegedly Lured Victim, Attack Took Place on the Way

According to the family, while the youth was travelling, he was intercepted by the brother of the girl involved in the earlier dispute along with his associates. The attackers first vandalised the car using sharp weapons and then fired multiple rounds. The deceased has been identified as Rana Singh, a 21-year-old resident of Sursingh village in Tarn Taran district.

Dispute Linked to Two-Year-Old Molestation Allegation

The incident reportedly took place between 1 pm and 2 pm on Thursday. Sources said Rana Singh had been accused of molestation by a girl from his village around two years ago. A dispute had earlier taken place between Rana Singh and the girl’s brother over the matter, which was later settled through a compromise.

The victim’s brother, Harpreet Singh, alleged that Rana’s friend Sajan deliberately took him along as part of a conspiracy. He claimed that the accused had called Rana and fixed a meeting under the pretext of resolving the earlier dispute before launching the attack.

Police Launch Manhunt, Probe Underway

After receiving information about the incident, police from Sadar Police Station in Tarn Taran rushed to the spot. The body has been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. A search operation has been launched to arrest the accused.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of DSP Atul Soni to identify all those involved and ensure strict legal action against the perpetrators.

Related Video

Breaking News: Administration Negotiates With Shankaracharya After Public Discipline Row

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Punjab News CRime News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
'Maar Raha Hoon Teri Bahan Ko..': Last Phone Call Exposes Horror Of Delhi SWAT Commando’s Death
Cities
NCP Reunification Was Cleared Days Before Ajit Pawar’s Death; Announcement Planned For Feb 8
Before His Death, Ajit Pawar Finalised NCP Reunification Plan With Sharad Pawar
World
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
US Issues Stark Warning To Iran Over Nuclear Ambition, EU Designates IRGC Terrorist Organisation
India
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Stall, Engine Failure Or More? Three Theories In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Administration Negotiates With Shankaracharya After Public Discipline Row
Breaking News: JNU Students Protest, Burn Effigy Against UGC Rule Opponents
Breaking News: NCP Set for Historic Merger, Ajit Pawar’s Final Wish in Action
Breaking News: Supreme Court Stays UGC’s Controversial Rules, General Category Students Celebrate
Breaking News: JNU Students Protest, Burn “Brahminism” Effigy Against UGC Rules
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China’s Latest Military Purge Should Worry India
Opinion
Embed widget