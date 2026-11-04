The Enforcement Directorate is conducting searches at the residences of Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora, an AAP MLA from Moga. She also leads the party's women's wing in Punjab.
ED Raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's Residences In Punjab's Moga, Questioning Underway
An agency team from Shimla reportedly arrived around 6 am and began searches, with Arora said to be present at her residence and facing questioning.
- ED searched AAP MLA Amandeep Arora's Moga residences.
- Searches began early morning, ED team questioned Arora.
- Enforcement Directorate has not yet disclosed reason for searches.
- Arora is Moga MLA, renominated for 2027 elections.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning conducted searches at two residences of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Punjab's Moga, with the agency team reportedly questioning her at her home. The searches began around 6 am, according to information available about the operation.
An ED team that arrived from Shimla reached the legislator's two residences and began its investigation. Arora, who represents the Moga Assembly constituency, was reportedly present at her residence when the officials arrived.
Security arrangements have been tightened outside both properties as the ED's operation continues.
ED Yet To Disclose Reason For Raids
The precise reason behind the ED searches has not been officially disclosed. There is also no confirmed information about the case or allegations being investigated by the agency.
The searches were underway at both residences at the time of reporting. Further details about the investigation and any possible findings are awaited.
AAP Has Renominated Arora For 2027 Punjab Elections
Arora is the AAP MLA from Moga and also heads the party's women's wing in Punjab. She has recently received the party's nomination again from the constituency for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.
The ED action comes as political activity begins building ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state. However, no official information has established any connection between her electoral nomination and the agency's searches.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is the subject of the recent ED searches in Moga?
Where did the Enforcement Directorate conduct its searches?
The ED conducted searches at two residences belonging to AAP MLA Dr. Amandeep Kaur Arora in Moga, Punjab. Security has been tightened around both properties.
Has the ED disclosed the reason for searching MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's residences?
No, the Enforcement Directorate has not officially disclosed the precise reason for the searches. There is no confirmed information about the case or allegations.
When did the ED searches at Amandeep Kaur Arora's residences begin?
The searches began on Wednesday morning, around 6 am. An ED team from Shimla arrived to conduct the investigation at the legislator's homes.