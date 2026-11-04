ED Raids AAP MLA Amandeep Kaur Arora's Residences In Punjab's Moga, Questioning Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ED searched AAP MLA Amandeep Arora's Moga residences.

Searches began early morning, ED team questioned Arora.

Enforcement Directorate has not yet disclosed reason for searches.

Arora is Moga MLA, renominated for 2027 elections.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday morning conducted searches at two residences of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Dr Amandeep Kaur Arora in Punjab's Moga, with the agency team reportedly questioning her at her home. The searches began around 6 am, according to information available about the operation.

An ED team that arrived from Shimla reached the legislator's two residences and began its investigation. Arora, who represents the Moga Assembly constituency, was reportedly present at her residence when the officials arrived.

Security arrangements have been tightened outside both properties as the ED's operation continues.

ED Yet To Disclose Reason For Raids

The precise reason behind the ED searches has not been officially disclosed. There is also no confirmed information about the case or allegations being investigated by the agency.

The searches were underway at both residences at the time of reporting. Further details about the investigation and any possible findings are awaited.

AAP Has Renominated Arora For 2027 Punjab Elections

Arora is the AAP MLA from Moga and also heads the party's women's wing in Punjab. She has recently received the party's nomination again from the constituency for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The ED action comes as political activity begins building ahead of the next Assembly elections in the state. However, no official information has established any connection between her electoral nomination and the agency's searches.