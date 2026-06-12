Gurugram Horror: CCTV Captures Delhi Constable Dragging Ex-Girlfriend by Hair, Arrested

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi constable arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend, harassing her sister.

Accused allegedly intoxicated, threatened family, physically assaulted woman forcefully.

A Delhi Police constable has been arrested by Gurugram Police for allegedly assaulting his former girlfriend, dragging her by the hair on a public road and attempting to harass her younger sister in a high-profile incident that unfolded in a residential society in Gurugram's Sector 56.

The accused, identified as 32-year-old Ronit Yadav, is facing multiple charges following the incident at Jalvayu Vihar society. According to the complainant, Yadav arrived at the society around 5 am on June 11 in an allegedly intoxicated state and attempted to force his way into her residence.

Delhi Constable Threatens To Kill Family: Ex Lover

The woman alleged that Yadav threatened to kill her family members and issued rape threats before turning violent when confronted. She claimed that he physically assaulted her, dragged her by the hair on the road and attempted to misbehave with her younger sister.

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The alleged assault created panic among residents of the upscale housing society. CCTV footage of the incident has reportedly surfaced and is being examined by investigators as part of the probe.

Constable Approaches Court, Seeking Relief

Following the complaint, Gurugram Police arrested Yadav and initiated legal proceedings against him. Sources said the constable had approached a court seeking relief from arrest, but his plea was rejected.

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Police are continuing their investigation and are examining all available evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to determine the sequence of events.

The incident has sparked outrage locally, raising concerns over misconduct by law enforcement personnel and the safety of women.

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