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HomeCitiesRajasthan: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, Murder Suspected After Mutilated Body Recovered

Rajasthan: 70-Year-Old Woman Found Dead, Murder Suspected After Mutilated Body Recovered

Police examine the area where the decomposed body of a 70-year-old woman was found in Rajasthan, prompting a murder investigation.

By : PTI, ABP Live | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Woman missing for days; police investigating suspected murder.

Jaipur,  A decomposed and mutilated body of a 70-year-old woman was found stuffed in sacks in a forest area of Rajasthan's Tonk district, police said on Friday, suspecting it to be a case of murder.

The body was identified as Harbai, a resident of Lawadar village under Mehandwas police station limits. It was recovered late Thursday night after locals complained of a foul smell in the area.

According to police, villagers had been noticing the stench for the past two to three days but ignored it. When the smell intensified, they checked the sacks and discovered the body, following which the police were alerted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Mrityunjay Mishra said multiple police teams, along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) and mobile operation unit (MOU) teams, reached the spot and collected evidence.

"When the sacks were opened, the body was found in pieces. The condition of the body was extremely gruesome. It appears that the body was dismembered after the murder to conceal identity," he said, adding that some jewellery was also recovered from the spot.

Station House Officer Ramniwas Yadav said the woman was originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and had been living in Lawadar village for nearly 20 years with her brother.

"She had been missing for the past three to four days, but no missing person complaint was lodged. Her brother is currently not at home, and efforts are on to trace him," he said, adding that the woman's daughter has been informed.

Police said a detailed investigation is underway and all angles are being probed. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Who was the victim?

The victim was identified as Harbai, a 70-year-old woman from Lawadar village. She was originally from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, and had lived in Lawadar for about 20 years.

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 09:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan Police Rajasthan Crime News India Crime Murder Investigation Elderly Woman Murder
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