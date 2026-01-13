Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Pune Crime Branch Visits Office Linked To Ajit Pawar Aide Naresh Arora Ahead Of Civic Polls

Pune Crime Branch Visits Office Linked To Ajit Pawar Aide Naresh Arora Ahead Of Civic Polls

Pune Crime Branch raids DesignBoxed, a firm linked to Ajit Pawar’s aide, hours before civic polls, fuelling political speculation.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 13 Jan 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
The Pune Police Crime Branch on Tuesday reportedly conducted a raid at the office of DesignBoxed, a firm allegedly associated with the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), sparking political speculation on the eve of civic body elections in the city. According to sources, a Crime Branch team visited the Pune office of DesignBoxed, owned by Naresh Arora, who is known to be a political advisor to Ajit Pawar. Police officials were seen examining documents at the premises, though authorities have not yet disclosed the exact nature of the inquiry or the complaint that led to the action.

Raid Timing Sparks Political Speculation

DesignBoxed is said to have been providing political communication and campaign-related services to Ajit Pawar and his party since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The timing of the police visit—just hours before voters in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad head to the polls for municipal corporation elections,has intensified political chatter in the region.

The development comes amid heightened political tensions, with leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction exchanging allegations in recent days. Accusations have also surfaced against BJP leaders Mahesh Landge and Murlidhar Mohol, to which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has recently responded. No official statement has yet been issued by the police or DesignBoxed regarding the raid.

Ajit Pawar Defends Secular Stand, Flags Money Power as Key Concern Ahead of Civic Poll Results

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Jan 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Ajit Pawar Pune Crime Branch
