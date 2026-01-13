Supreme Court Rejects Plea For Removal Of Savarkar Portraits, Warns Of Costs

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a PIL seeking the removal of portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar from Parliament and other public spaces, warning the petitioner of exemplary costs before allowing the plea to be withdrawn.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi cautioned the petitioner, retired Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer B Balamurugan, against filing what it described as a frivolous petition and indicated that heavy costs could be imposed for wasting the court’s time.

"This kind of frivolous petition… shows the mindset," the CJI said.

The bench was irked by the petitioner's submission that he could not come to argue the case in person because of financial constraints.

"You were in the IRS. You can afford to come to Delhi and show yourself and argue. We would like to impose exemplary costs on you. What do you think of yourself?” the CJI said.

Balamurugan, in his PIL (public interest litigation), sought directions for the removal of portraits of the historical figure from the Central Hall of Parliament and other public spaces.

Additionally, the plea sought a direction to restrain the government from honouring individuals chargesheeted for heinous crimes such as assassination or anti-national activities unless they are acquitted.

During the hearing, the CJI questioned the petitioner’s background and service record, including his last posting before retirement and the circumstances under which he was denied promotions.

Asked whether he faced corruption charges, Balamurugan replied in the negative, stating instead that he had faced departmental action after undertaking a hunger strike in 2009 for “peace in Sri Lanka”.

Calling the petition an abuse of the judicial process, the bench asked the petitioner whether he wished to proceed or withdraw the case.

“Please don’t indulge in all this. Enjoy your retirement now. Have some constructive role in society,” the CJI remarked.

Sensing the outcome, Balamurugan sought permission to withdraw the petition, which was granted.

