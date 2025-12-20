Three Killed By Train In Nadia While Heading To PM Modi’s Bengal Rally

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesThree Killed By Train In Nadia While Heading To PM Modi’s Bengal Rally

Three killed, three injured in fog-hit train mishap in Nadia while travelling to Taherpur; victims rushed to hospital.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 20 Dec 2025 03:37 PM (IST)
Three persons were killed and three others injured after being hit by a train amid dense fog on Saturday while travelling to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Taherpur in West Bengal’s Nadia district, a senior official said.

The accident occurred between Taherpur and Badkulla railway stations on the Sealdah–Krishnanagar section of Eastern Railway. Officials said poor visibility due to thick fog is suspected to have played a role in the mishap. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is being monitored.

Tragedy Unfolds A Day Before Visit

The tragedy unfolded on a day when dense fog also disrupted the Prime Minister’s travel plans. Due to low visibility, Modi’s helicopter was unable to land at the Taherpur helipad. According to officials, the helicopter reached the helipad area as scheduled and hovered briefly while pilots assessed landing conditions. However, with visibility failing to improve to safe levels, the aircraft circled the area for a short while before returning to Kolkata airport as a precautionary measure.

Officials said the decision to abort the landing was taken purely in the interest of safety, as landing in such weather conditions could have posed serious risks to passengers and crew. The incident once again highlighted how dense winter fog continues to affect air operations across eastern India, especially during mornings and late afternoons.

PM Addresses Rally Virtually

After returning to Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi addressed the rally virtually from the airport. In his address, he expressed deep grief over the train accident and condoled the deaths of the “BJP workers.” He also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Railway authorities said an inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact circumstances leading to the accident. Security arrangements at the rally venue remained in place as the programme continued in virtual mode, even as the twin disruptions cast a shadow over the political event.

 
 
Also read
Published at : 20 Dec 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
