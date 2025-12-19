What Priyanka Gandhi Said At Tea That Made PM Modi, Rajnath Singh Break Into Smiles

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Winter Session of Parliament, marked by acrimony, walkouts and sharp exchanges, brutal accusations ended on a surprisingly warm note as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla hosted the customary tea party after the session’s conclusion. Breaking from the recent past, Opposition members turned up in full strength this time, using the brief gathering to wrap up after almost three weeks of political sparring.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who led the Opposition charge in the absence of Rahul Gandhi, represented her party at the event held this afternoon. Photographs released by the Speaker’s office showed Priyanka Gandhi seated alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Speaker Birla nearby.

Lower House Sees Lighter Moments

The 20-minute interaction saw several lighter moments. Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that she consumes an herb from her Wayanad constituency to prevent allergies, drawing smiles from both the Prime Minister and Rajnath Singh, sources said. She also asked PM Modi about his recent visit to Ethiopia, Jordan and Oman, to which he replied that the trip had gone well.

Samajwadi Party’s Dharmendra Yadav, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule and CPI leader D Raja were among other Opposition leaders present. During the discussion, Yadav remarked that the session could have been extended, prompting PM Modi to quip that it was kept short so his throat would not hurt, an apparent reference to Yadav’s high-decibel interventions in the House.

PM Praises Several Opposition MPs

The Prime Minister also praised several Opposition MPs, including NK Premchandran, for coming well-prepared for debates. When some leaders suggested creating a central hall for MPs in the new Parliament building, Modi jokingly replied that it was meant for post-retirement, drawing laughter.

The Opposition’s participation marked a clear shift from the Monsoon Session, when Rahul Gandhi and several others had boycotted the Speaker’s tea, accusing the Chair of being unfair. This time, sources said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asked all Opposition MPs to attend, acknowledging that the Speaker had conducted the Winter Session in a fair manner.