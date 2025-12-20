‘India’s New Gateway’: PM Modi Opens Guwahati Airport Terminal, Calls Assam India’s Next Growth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Terminal Building of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati on Saturday and said that Assam and the entire Northeast are emerging as a new gateway to India's development.Addressing the gathering on the occasion, PM Modi said that today marks the festival of development and progress of Assam and the North East.He highlighted that when the light of progress reaches people, every path in life begins to touch new heights.

The Prime Minister further remarked that his deep attachment to the land of Assam, the love and affection of its people, and especially the warmth and belongingness of the mothers and sisters of Assam and the Northeast continuously inspire him and strengthen the collective resolve for the development of the region. He highlighted that today once again a new chapter is being added in Assam's development.

Referring to Bharat Ratna Bhupen Hazarika's lines, PM Modi emphasized that this means the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra river will shine, every wall of darkness will be broken, and this will certainly happen as it is the nation's resolve and solemn pledge.

Highlighting that Bhupen Hazarika's lines were not merely a song but a solemn resolve of every great soul who loved Assam, and today this resolve is being fulfilled, PM Modi remarked that just as the mighty currents of the Brahmaputra never stop, similarly under their governments at the Union and State, the stream of development in Assam continues uninterrupted. He stated that the inauguration of the new terminal at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi Airport stands as proof of this commitment, and extended congratulations to the people of Assam and the nation for this new terminal building.

The Prime Minister further remarked that a short while ago he had the privilege of unveiling the statue of Gopinath Bardoloi, Assam's first Chief Minister and a source of pride for the state. He emphasized that Gopinath Bardoloi never compromised on Assam's identity, future, and interests, and his statue will continue to inspire future generations, instilling in them a deep sense of pride for Assam.

"Modern airport facilities and advanced connectivity infrastructure serve as gateways to new ossibilities and opportunities for any state, and stand as pillars of growing confidence and trust among the people," PM Modi noted.He remarked that when people witness the construction of magnificent highways and airports in Assam, they themselves acknowledge that true justice for Assam has finally begun.

He contrasted this with the past, stating that for the previous governments, the development of Assam and the Northeast was never on their agenda. He noted that leaders in those governments used to say, "Who even goes to Assam and the Northeast?" and questioned the need for modern airports, highways, and better railways in the region.

The Prime Minister emphasized that this mindset led the opposition to neglect the entire region for decades.Pointing out that the mistakes committed by the opposition over six to seven decades are being corrected one by one under his leadership, PM Modi stated that whether opposition leaders visit the Northeast or not, he himself feels a sense of belonging among his own people whenever he comes to Assam and the region.He emphasized that for him, the development of Assam is not only a necessity but also a responsibility and an accountability.

The Prime Minister highlighted that in the past eleven years, development projects worth lakhs of crores of rupees have been initiated for Assam and the Northeast. He noted that Assam is progressing further and creating new milestones, mentioning with satisfaction that Assam has become the number one state in the country to implement the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.He added that Assam has also set a record by installing more than 50 lakh smart prepaid meters.

He contrasted this with the previous dispensation era, when obtaining a government job without bribes or recommendations was impossible, and underlined that today thousands of youth are getting jobs without such practices.PM Modi further highlighted that under their government, Assam's culture is being promoted on every platform. He recalled the historic event of 13 April 2023, when more than 11,000 artists performed the Bihu dance together at the Guwahati stadium, an achievement that was recorded in the Guinness World Records.

He remarked that by creating such new records, Assam is moving forward rapidly.Underlining that with this new terminal building, the capacity of Guwahati and Assam will increase significantly, enabling more than 1.25 crore passengers to travel annually, PM Modi highlighted that this will also allow a large number of tourists to visit Assam and make it easier for devotees to have darshan of Maa Kamakhya.He stated that stepping into this new airport terminal clearly reflects the true meaning of the mantra of development along with heritage. The Prime Minister emphasized that the airport has been designed keeping in mind Assam's nature and culture, with greenery inside and arrangements resembling an indoor forest.

He noted that the design is connected to nature all around so that every passenger feels peace and comfort. He further highlighted the special use of bamboo in the construction, underscoring that bamboo is an integral part of life in Assam, symbolizing both strength and beauty.PM Modi also recalled that their government in a landmark move in 2017, amended the Indian Forest Act, 1927, to legally reclassify bamboo grown in non-forest areas as a "grass" instead of a "tree".

This move, he said, has led to the creation of a wonderful structure in the form of a new Terminal today.Underscoring the development of infrastructure carries a very significant message, the Prime Minister highlighted that it boosts industries, gives investors confidence in connectivity, and opens pathways for local products to reach global markets.

He emphasized that the greatest assurance is given to the youth, for whom new opportunities are created."Today, Assam is seen advancing on this very flight of limitless possibilities," stated the Prime Minister.PM Modi remarked that today the world's perspective towards India has changed, and India's role has also transformed. He highlighted that India is now on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy. He questioned how this was achieved within just 11 years and emphasized that the development of modern infrastructure has played a major role.

The Prime Minister stated that India is preparing for 2047, focusing on infrastructure to fulfill the resolve of a developed nation. He underlined that the most important aspect of this grand development campaign is the participation of every state and every region.He noted that the government is prioritizing the underprivileged, ensuring that every state progresses together and contributes to the mission of a developed India. He expressed happiness that Assam and the Northeast are leading this mission.

The Prime Minister highlighted that through the Act East Policy, the Northeast has been given priority, and today Assam is emerging as India's Eastern Gateway. He remarked that Assam is playing the role of a bridge connecting India with ASEAN countries. He affirmed that this beginning will go much further, and Assam will become an engine of developed India in many sectors."Assam and the entire Northeast are becoming the new gateway of India's development," he said, highlighting that the vision of multi-modal connectivity has transformed both the condition and direction of this region.

He stated that the pace of building new bridges in Assam, the speed of installing new mobile towers, and the momentum of every development project are turning dreams into reality.

PM Modi emphasized that the bridges built over the Brahmaputra have given Assam new strength and confidence in connectivity. The Prime Minister pointed out that in the six to seven decades after independence, only three major bridges were built here, but in the last decade four new mega bridges have been completed, along with several historic projects taking shape.

He noted that the longest bridges such as Bogibeel and Dhola-Sadiya have made Assam strategically stronger. He underlined that railway connectivity has also undergone a revolutionary change, with the Bogibeel Bridge reducing the distance between Upper Assam and the rest of the country. He remarked that the Vande Bharat Express running from Guwahati to New Jalpaiguri has reduced travel time. PM Modi further highlighted that Assam is also benefiting from the development of waterways, with cargo traffic increasing by 140 per cent, proving that the Brahmaputra is not just a river but a flow of economic power.

The Prime Minister stated that the first ship repair facility is being developed at Pandu, and the enthusiasm around the Ganga Vilas Cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh has placed the Northeast firmly on the global cruise tourism map.Criticizing the previous governments for keeping Assam and the Northeast away from development, he said the nation had to pay a heavy price in terms of security, unity, and integrity.He highlighted that under opposition rule, violence thrived for decades, whereas in the last 10-11 years efforts are being made to end it. He stated that where once violence and bloodshed prevailed in the Northeast, today digital connectivity through 4G and 5G technology is reaching these areas. The Prime Minister emphasized that districts once considered violence-affected are now developing as aspirational districts, and in the coming times these very regions will become industrial corridors. He underlined that a new confidence has arisen regarding the Northeast, and stressed the need to strengthen it further.

The Prime Minister remarked that success in the development of Assam and the Northeast is also being achieved because the government is safeguarding the identity and culture of the region. He highlighted that the opposition by conspiring to erase this identity, and this conspiracy was not limited to just a few years. He stated that the roots of this wrongdoing go back to the pre-independence era, when the Muslim League and the British government were preparing the ground for India's partition, and at that time there was also a plan to make Assam a part of undivided Bengal, that is, East Pakistan.

PM Modi noted that Congress was going to be part of this conspiracy, but Bardoloi ji stood against his own party, opposed this plot to destroy Assam's identity, and saved Assam from being separated from the country. He emphasized that their party rises above party lines to honor every patriot, and under the leadership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, when their government came to power, Bardoloi ji was conferred the Bharat Ratna.

The Prime Minister remarked that while Bardoloi ji had saved Assam before independence.He highlighted that they conspired to expand their vote bank through religious appeasement, giving free rein to infiltrators in Bengal and Assam. He stated that the region's demography was altered, and these infiltrators encroached upon forests and lands. The Prime Minister emphasized that as a result, the security and identity of the entire state of Assam were put at risk.PM Modi remarked that the government under Himanta Biswa Sarma is working diligently to free Assam's resources from illegal and anti-national encroachments. He highlighted that efforts are being made at every level to ensure Assam's resources benefit the people of Assam.

He stated that the Union government has also taken strict measures to stop infiltration, with identification processes underway to remove illegal infiltrators.The Prime Minister alleged that the Opposition and their alliance have openly adopted anti-national agendas, even as the Supreme Court has spoken about removing infiltrators.

He noted that these parties are issuing statements in defense of infiltrators, and their lawyers are pleading in court to settle them. He remarked that when the Election Commission is conducting the SIR process to ensure fair elections, these groups are opposing it.The Prime Minister underlined that such people will not protect the interests of Assamese brothers and sisters, and will allow others to occupy their land and forests.

He warned that their anti-national mindset could recreate the violence and unrest of earlier times. He stressed that it is therefore essential to remain vigilant, for the people of Assam to stay united, and to continue defeating the Opposition's conspiracies to prevent Assam's development from being derailed."Today the world is looking towards India with hope, and the new sunrise of India's future is to begin from the Northeast," he said.He highlighted that collective efforts are required to achieve shared goals, with Assam's development at the forefront.

He expressed confidence that these joint endeavours will take Assam to new heights and fulfil the vision of a developed India. Concluding his remarks, the Prime Minister once again extended congratulations on the inauguration of the new terminal.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)