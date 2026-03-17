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HomeNewsTMC Fields 291 Candidates, Mamata Skips Nandigram; 3 Seats Left For Ally

TMC Fields 291 Candidates, Mamata Skips Nandigram; 3 Seats Left For Ally

Announcing the candidate list, Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of playing a “fair game” on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying it should campaign directly for the party.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
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The Trinamool Congress on Saturday announced candidates for 291 of the 294 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee set to contest from Bhawanipur.

She also said that the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), led by Anit Thapa, will contest three seats in Darjeeling.

Mamata Targets EC, Predicts Big Win

Announcing the candidate list, Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of playing a “fair game” on behalf of the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying it should campaign directly for the party.

She expressed confidence that the TMC would secure more than 226 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections.

No Return To Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee will not contest from Nandigram this time. She had lost the 2021 Assembly election from the seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, before returning to the Assembly through a bypoll from Bhawanipur.

The TMC has fielded Pavitra Karkey from Nandigram. Karkey, who joined the party earlier in the day, was previously a close aide of Suvendu Adhikari and played a key role in his 2021 victory. She was arrested in 2021 in connection with the murder of a TMC worker.

Poll Schedule Announced

Voting for all 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will be held in two phases, on April 23 and 29, covering 152 and 142 constituencies respectively. Counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Seats Left For Ally In Darjeeling

The TMC has left the Kalimpong, Kurseong and Darjeeling seats for the Anit Thapa-led BGPM.

In Murshidabad district, Mustafizur Rahman has been fielded from the Bharatpur seat, which was earlier held by Himayun Kabir.

Key Candidates And Social Mix

The party has named several prominent leaders as candidates, including Chandrima Bhattacharya (Dum Dum North), Madan Mitra (Kamarhati), Firhad Hakim (Kolkata Port), Kunal Ghosh (Beleghata), Shashi Panja (Shyampukur), and Jyotipriya Mallick (Habra).

Abhishek Banerjee said that of the 291 candidates, 52 are women, 95 belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 are from minority communities.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which seat will Mamata Banerjee contest from in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections?

Mamata Banerjee will contest from the Bhawanipur constituency. She previously lost the 2021 election from Nandigram.

How many seats has the Trinamool Congress announced candidates for?

The Trinamool Congress has announced candidates for 291 out of the 294 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.

Who will contest from the Nandigram seat for the Trinamool Congress?

Pavitra Karkey has been fielded by the TMC from Nandigram. Karkey was previously an aide to Suvendu Adhikari.

What is the Election Commission's role according to Mamata Banerjee?

Mamata Banerjee accused the Election Commission of playing a 'fair game' on behalf of the BJP. She suggested the EC should campaign directly for the party.

What percentage of TMC candidates are women, SC/ST, or from minority communities?

Of the 291 candidates, 52 are women, 95 belong to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and 47 are from minority communities.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
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Mamata Banerjee TMC Mamata Banerjee .TMC TMC Fields 291 Candidates Mamata Skips Nandigram 3 Seats Left For Ally
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