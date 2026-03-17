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HomeNewsIndia‘Baseless’ Claim: India Dismisses Report Of Iran Seeking Tanker Swap For Hormuz Passage

‘Baseless’ Claim: India Dismisses Report Of Iran Seeking Tanker Swap For Hormuz Passage

Rejecting the report, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there had been “no discussion of this nature”.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 17 Mar 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
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India on Tuesday dismissed reports claiming that Iran had sought the exchange of three seized tankers in return for allowing safe passage of Indian-flagged or India-bound ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the key waterway affected by the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Citing three sources, Reuters had reported that India earlier seized three tankers, Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia and Stellar Ruby, alleging they had concealed or altered identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers.

Rejecting the report, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said there had been “no discussion of this nature”.

“The three vessels are anyway not Iranian owned, neither are there any Iranian vessels,” he said during an inter-ministerial press briefing.

Ships Still Stranded In Hormuz

Jaiswal said several Indian vessels remain stuck in the Strait of Hormuz and confirmed that discussions are underway to ensure their safe return.

“Many of our ships are still stuck in Strait of Hormuz. We plan to have talks with Iran and other countries so that those vessels can be brought back home safely,” he said.

He added: “We are in talks with Iran and other countries. As our Special Secretary mentioned, many ships are still there in the Strait of Hormuz area. It is our intention to work with Iran and other countries to bring those ships back home safely. This is our objective. Discussions are ongoing on this issue. Regarding humanitarian aid, we are in talks with Iran on a number of issues.”

Details Of Seized Vessels

The Reuters report cited a police complaint by the Indian Coast Guard dated February 15, alleging that Asphalt Star was involved in smuggling heavy fuel oil, which was transferred to Al Jafzia, while bitumen was moved to Stellar Ruby.

All three vessels are currently docked off Mumbai, according to the report.

LPG Carriers Reach India

Amid ongoing tensions in the region, the Indian LPG carrier Nanda Devi arrived at Vadinar port in Jamnagar on Tuesday, carrying 46,500 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas for ship-to-ship transfer.

Earlier, the government had said that two Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Nanda Devi and Shivalik, had crossed the Strait of Hormuz safely and were expected to reach India by next week. While Nanda Devi anchored on Tuesday, Shivalik reached India on Monday.

22 Indian Vessels Still In Persian Gulf

With the return of the two vessels, 22 Indian-flagged ships remain in the Persian Gulf, carrying a total of 611 seafarers, according to figures shared by the government on Saturday.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Iran offer to exchange seized tankers for safe passage of Indian ships?

India has dismissed reports claiming Iran sought to exchange three seized tankers for safe passage of Indian ships through the Strait of Hormuz. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated there had been no discussion of this nature.

Why were the three tankers seized by India?

India seized the tankers Asphalt Star, Al Jafzia, and Stellar Ruby alleging they concealed or altered identities and were involved in illegal ship-to-ship transfers, specifically smuggling heavy fuel oil and bitumen.

Are there still Indian ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz?

Yes, several Indian vessels remain stuck in the Strait of Hormuz. India is in talks with Iran and other countries to ensure their safe return.

Have any Indian LPG carriers successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz?

Yes, two Indian-flagged LPG vessels, Nanda Devi and Shivalik, have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz. Nanda Devi arrived on Tuesday, and Shivalik reached India on Monday.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Mar 2026 07:17 PM (IST)
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Baseless India Tanker Exchange With Iran India Rejects Tanker Exchange Claims
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