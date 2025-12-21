Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPM Modi Hails BJP’s Arunachal Sweep After Party Storms Local Body Polls

PM Modi Hails BJP’s Arunachal Sweep After Party Storms Local Body Polls

BJP sweeps Arunachal local body polls as PM Modi, CM Khandu hail massive grassroots mandate. The PPA emerged as the second-largest party with 28 seats.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 21 Dec 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Itanagar: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory in the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh, securing a majority of seats in the Zilla Parishads and Gram Panchayats, polls for which were held on December 15, officials said on Sunday.

The BJP also scored a decisive win in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections by winning 14 of the 20 wards. However, the regional People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA) emerged victorious in the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), bagging five of the eight wards, while the BJP won two and an Independent secured one seat. The opposition Congress failed to win a single seat in both the IMC and PMC elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the BJP’s impressive performance in the local body polls.

In a post on X, he said, “The people of Arunachal Pradesh show unwavering support for the politics of good governance. I thank the people of Arunachal Pradesh for the affection they have shown towards the BJP.”

“This strengthens our resolve to keep working for the state’s transformation. I appreciate the BJP karyakartas for working tirelessly among the people,” the Prime Minister added.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also expressed gratitude to the electorate for the party’s resounding victory.

“Grateful to the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their overwhelming support and faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party. My heartfelt thanks to our dedicated party karyakartas at every level for their tireless efforts and commitment, which made this historic victory possible,” Khandu said in a statement.

Khandu said he attended the victory celebrations at the state BJP office in Itanagar along with state party president Kaling Moyong, Itanagar MLA Techi Kasso and party workers, during which newly elected corporators and Zilla Parishad Members (ZPMs) from Itanagar-Naharlagun were felicitated.

The Chief Minister also thanked the State Election Commission (SEC) for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the elections despite challenges posed by the state’s difficult terrain and remoteness. “Sincere gratitude to State Election Commissioner Rinchin Tashi and the entire SEC team,” he said in another post.

According to final results declared by the SEC late on Sunday evening, the BJP won 170 of the 245 Zilla Parishad seats, including 59 uncontested, establishing its clear dominance at the district-level local bodies.

The PPA emerged as the second-largest party with 28 seats, while the Congress managed to win seven seats.

The National People’s Party (NPP), led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, secured five seats, including one uncontested, while Independent and other candidates won 23 seats.

Repeating a similar performance in the Gram Panchayat elections, the BJP won 6,085 of the 8,208 seats, including 5,211 uncontested victories, highlighting its strong grassroots presence. The PPA won 648 seats, including 386 uncontested, while Independents secured 627 seats, of which 280 were uncontested.

The Congress won 216 Gram Panchayat seats, including 111 uncontested, while the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) bagged 396 seats with 159 uncontested victories. The NPP won 160 seats, including 81 uncontested; the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) secured 27 seats, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won one seat.

SEC Secretary Taru Talo said that the results in 47 Gram Panchayat seats were decided by draw of lots after candidates secured an equal number of votes, while 45 seats remained vacant due to reasons such as lack of nominations, rejection of candidatures or countermanding of polls.

Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in Itanagar, state BJP president Kaling Moyong said the election results reflected people’s continued faith in the party’s development-oriented governance.

He added that under the third consecutive BJP government led by Chief Minister Khandu, the electorate had demonstrated pro-incumbency, endorsing the party’s pro-people policies and transparent administration.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 21 Dec 2025 11:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arunachal Pradesh PM Modi BJP Local Body Polls
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
‘Stop Spreading Lies’: Centre Says Over 90% Of Aravalli Region Remains Protected
Maharashtra
Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party
Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra Civic Polls; BJP Emerges Single Largest Party
India
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
VB-G RAM G Bill Gets President’s Assent, New Rural Jobs Law In Force
India
'High Command Very Clear': Kharge Plays Down Karnataka CM Controversy
'High Command Very Clear': Kharge Plays Down Karnataka CM Controversy
Advertisement

Videos

Heavy Snowfall in Ladakh, Nora Fatehi Injured in Car Crash, Protests and ED Action Make Headlines
UP BJP Steps Up 2027 Poll Preparations as New State Chief Pankaj Chaudhary Holds Key Meetings
Dense Fog Grips North India, Visibility Drops Across UP and Delhi-NCR; Snowfall Likely in Hills
UP Police Crackdown: Multiple Encounters Across Ballia, Saharanpur and Bulandshahr Under Operation Langda
Heavy Snowfall Continues in J&K and Ladakh, IMD Warns of More Snow in Next 24 Hours
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget