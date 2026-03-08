Rajasthan Man Attacks Mother-In-Law, Cuts Off Her Nose And Flees With It

A man allegedly attacked his mother-in-law with a pair of scissors and severed her nose following a family dispute in Rajasthan’s Jalore district. The accused, identified as Sohanlal, reportedly fled the scene carrying the severed portion after the assault. The incident occurred on Friday evening in Dungari ke Bandha village and is believed to have stemmed from a long-standing conflict between the man and his wife’s family. Police have registered a case and launched a search operation to locate the accused.

Attack After Heated Argument

According to police, tensions had been simmering between the two families for some time due to a prolonged marital dispute. Sohanlal had married his wife around six years ago, but the couple had been living separately for nearly a year after their relationship deteriorated.

Despite attempts by community members to mediate and resolve the disagreement, the conflict remained unresolved. On Friday, a heated argument reportedly broke out between members of the two families at the house.

Later that evening, the situation escalated into violence.

Victim On Way To Lodge Complaint

Police said the victim, identified as Keli Devi, was heading to the local police station to file a complaint against her son-in-law when he allegedly attacked her with scissors and cut off her nose.

After carrying out the assault, the accused fled from the spot with the severed portion of the nose.

Sarwana Station House Officer Mohan Lal confirmed that a case has been registered and that police teams are searching for the accused. He added that the injured woman has been taken to Mehsana in neighbouring Gujarat for treatment.

Authorities said the victim’s statement, along with those of family members, is yet to be recorded as the investigation into the incident continues.

