Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPassenger Smokes ‘Beedi’ On Delhi-Goa Akasa Air Flight; Case Filed

Passenger Smokes ‘Beedi’ On Delhi-Goa Akasa Air Flight; Case Filed

The passenger allegedly smoked a 'beedi' (hand-rolled cigarette) inside the plane lavatory during the flight and was also found in possession of a lighter. A case was filed against him.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 09:03 AM (IST)

Panaji, Mar 9 (PTI) Police have registered a case against a passenger for allegedly smoking a 'beedi' inside the toilet of a Delhi-Goa Akasa Air flight, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday when the accused Ashish, a Delhi resident, was travelling on flight QP1625 from the national capital to the coastal state, they said.

As per the airline's complaint, the passenger allegedly smoked a 'beedi' (hand-rolled cigarette) inside the plane lavatory during the flight and was also found in possession of a lighter, which could pose a risk to the safety of the aircraft and passengers on board, a police official said on Sunday.

The act endangered the safety of fellow passengers and crew members during the flight, the police said.

A case has been registered against the passenger at the Mopa airport police station in Goa under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, they said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Akasa Air confirmed the incident and said its crew followed the required protocol.

“A passenger travelling on Akasa Air flight QP1625 from Delhi to Goa on March 7 was found smoking in the aircraft lavatory,” the airline said in a statement.

In line with established safety and regulatory procedures and applicable law, Akasa Air said, its crew “followed the required protocols” and handed over the individual to the appropriate authorities upon arrival in Goa.

The airline said it is extending “full cooperation” to the authorities in the matter. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)

Published at : 09 Mar 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Akasa Air Mopa Airport
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Passenger Smokes ‘Beedi’ On Delhi-Goa Akasa Air Flight; Case Filed
Passenger Smokes ‘Beedi’ On Delhi-Goa Akasa Air Flight; Case Filed
Cities
Rajasthan Man Attacks Mother-In-Law, Cuts Off Her Nose And Flees With It
Rajasthan Man Attacks Mother-In-Law, Cuts Off Her Nose And Flees With It
Cities
Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Bulldozer Action Against Accused Nizamuddin’s Property, Eighth Accused Held
Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Bulldozer Action Against Accused Nizamuddin’s Property, Eighth Accused Held
Cities
PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1st Fully Operational Ring Metro, Magenta Line Stretch In Delhi
PM Modi Inaugurates India's 1st Fully Operational Ring Metro, Magenta Line Stretch In Delhi
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Nishant Kumar Receives Grand Welcome Ahead of Joining Janata Dal (United)
Political Row: Nishant Kumar Set to Enter Politics by Joining Janata Dal (United)
Breaking News: Iran Allegedly Launches Rocket Attack on United States Air Base in Iraq
Iran–Israel War: Oil Depot Blaze, Missile Threats, and Ten Major Developments on Day 9
War update: Iran Claims Over 200 U.S. and Israeli Targets Attacked
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget