HomeCitiesPatiala: Private Bus Catches Fire Near Village, No Casualties Reported

Patiala: Private Bus Catches Fire Near Village, No Casualties Reported

There are no reports of casualties so far. Locals immediately alerted the fire department, and the fire brigade arrived promptly to control the blaze. Smoke from the bus was visible from a distance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Dec 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patiala: A private bus caught fire suddenly near Channo village in Patiala, engulfing the vehicle in flames and thick smoke within seconds. Around 20 to 25 passengers were on board at the time, creating panic at the scene.

Passengers Evacuated Safely

There are no reports of casualties so far. Locals immediately alerted the fire department, and the fire brigade arrived promptly to control the blaze. Smoke from the bus was visible from a distance.

All passengers were safely evacuated as the fire was detected in time. Despite the fire brigade’s efforts, the bus was completely burnt before the fire could be fully brought under control.

Fire Likely Caused by AC Malfunction

The bus driver noticed smoke emerging from the rear and smelled something burning. The fire quickly spread to the engine and AC cabin at the back of the bus. He stopped the bus safely near a highway dhaba and instructed passengers to exit. Crew members, with assistance from bystanders, removed passengers’ belongings from the cabin before the flames intensified.

Preliminary reports suggest that a technical malfunction in the bus’s AC caused the fire.

Published at : 04 Dec 2025 07:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Patiala Bus Catches Fire No Casualties Patiala Bus On Fire Channo Village
