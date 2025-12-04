Putin Lands In India To A Warm Modi Welcome As World Watches Closely

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to a warm welcome by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Palam airport, as the world closely watches the development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host Russian President Vladimir Putin for a private dinner on Friday as the Kremlin leader arrives in India for his first visit since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting is set against the backdrop of a shifting global order and aims to give fresh momentum to a partnership that has endured for nearly eight decades despite mounting geopolitical strains.

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening defence cooperation, protecting bilateral trade from external pressures and advancing collaboration in small modular nuclear reactors. Western capitals will be watching the talks closely, particularly as India seeks to balance its long-standing ties with Russia amid growing international polarisation.

Putin’s nearly 27-hour stay in New Delhi has taken on added significance as it comes at a time when India’s relations with the United States have witnessed a sharp downturn. Diplomatic sources say the timing of the visit underscores New Delhi’s intent to pursue an independent foreign policy even as global fault lines deepen.

Following the 23rd India-Russia summit, the two sides are expected to sign several agreements, including in the area of trade. Officials have indicated that insulating commercial exchanges from external sanctions and restrictions will be a key element of the discussions.