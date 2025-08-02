Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesEviction Drives Fail At Kolkata’s Park Circus Station Due To State Govt Inaction: Vaishnaw

Eviction Drives Fail At Kolkata’s Park Circus Station Due To State Govt Inaction: Vaishnaw

Eviction drives at Kolkata’s Park Circus Station failed due to lack of state govt support, says Railway Minister Vaishnaw.

By : PTI | Updated at : 02 Aug 2025 02:36 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Eviction drives have often been carried out at Park Circus Railway Station in Kolkata for the removal of encroachments, but efforts have not been successful due to lack of support from the state government, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Friday.

Vaishnaw was asked to respond to questions regarding the steps taken to remove encroachments from the Park Circus Railway Station, Kolkata, including the presence of hawkers blocking pavements and reducing passenger accessibility.

"Indian Railways have carried out eviction drives from time to time at Park Circus Railway Station for removal of encroachments, but these efforts have not been successful due to lack of support from the State Government," the Railway Minister said.

On questions related to travellers' security, Vaishnaw said, "Indian Railways takes necessary action to address complaints related to passenger security through round-the-clock deployment of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and the use of technology like CCTV surveillance systems." "The deployment of security staff is based on factors such as station vulnerability, timing, location, threat perception, and past crime data," he added.

According to Vaishnaw, this deployment is reviewed regularly, and security personnel are optimally assigned at stations in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) to prevent crimes and take action against offences.

Talking about maintenance of cleanliness in the station premises, the Railway Minister said that it is a continuous process, and several measures have been taken by the Railways to maintain hygienic conditions, including the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan cleanliness drive, installation of garbage bins to segregate waste at source, improving water disposal systems, and increasing the frequency of cleaning services at stations.

"Further, with a view to improve the standard of cleanliness, the Railways regularly takes multi-pronged action by synergising technology, educating users, providing equipment for mechanised cleaning, rag picking, pest control, and garbage disposal to ensure proper cleanliness," Vaishnaw said.

He added, "Additionally, the 'Pay & Use' scheme has been implemented for effective cleaning and maintenance of toilets." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 02 Aug 2025 02:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Eviction Kolkata News Ashwini Vaishnaw Park Circus Railway Station
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
'Prioritise Own Interests': PM Modi's Strong 'Swadeshi' Pitch From Varanasi Amid Trump Tariff Tension
World
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
‘India No Longer Buying Russian Oil, Good Step’: Trump Claims, As MEA, State Refiners Deny
Auto
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
MG Cyberster First Drive Review: Fancy Doors And A Sharp Drive?
Entertainment
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Son of Sardaar 2 vs Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Sequel Takes Lead Over Siddhant-Triptii Starrer
Advertisement

Videos

PM Modi in Varanasi: Operation Sindoor Shows India’s Military Might, Says PM Modi in Kashi | ABP NEWS
PM Modi Kashi Visit: PM Modi Pays Tribute to Chola Legacy During Varanasi Visit | ABP NEWS
Himachal on Edge: Rain Fury Causes Flash Floods, Road Closures, and Casualties | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Communal Clashes Erupt in Pune's Yavat Village; Curfew Imposed Amid Ongoing Tension | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Visits Varanasi, Unveils Major Projects and Releases Kisan Samman Nidhi Installment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget