Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase

A major international smuggling network linked to the India–Pakistan border has been busted in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. Police arrested two smugglers after a dramatic chase as they attempted to flee by breaking through a blockade. A large consignment of heroin, opium, and foreign-made weapons, allegedly sent from Pakistan, was recovered from their possession.

The incident took place in the Sameja Kothi police station area. Acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of smugglers, police set up a heavy blockade on National Highway-911 towards Raisinghnagar. The road was completely sealed using tractor-trolleys and barricades.

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How Was The Seizure Made

At around 2 pm, a speeding luxury car was spotted approaching from the Anupgarh side. Police teams were already in pursuit. On spotting the blockade, the accused rammed the vehicle into the barricades in an attempt to escape. The impact broke through the barricade, but the car came to a halt a short distance away.

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The two occupants tried to flee on foot after abandoning the vehicle, but were quickly surrounded and apprehended by the police, triggering panic in the area.

1.5 Kg Of Heroin Seized

According to Superintendent of Police Harishankar, authorities recovered 1.5 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, five foreign pistols, and 72 live cartridges from the accused. Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment originated from Pakistan.

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Both accused are said to be residents of Punjab. Their luxury car has been seized, and they are currently being interrogated. Police are now probing their links to a wider cross-border smuggling network involving operatives in Pakistan and Punjab.

Officials say further questioning could lead to more significant revelations, and security agencies have been put on alert in connection with the case.