Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#ResultsOnABPNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesPakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase

Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase

Acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of smugglers, police set up a heavy blockade on National Highway-911 towards Raisinghnagar.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 May 2026 08:40 AM (IST)

A major international smuggling network linked to the India–Pakistan border has been busted in Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar district. Police arrested two smugglers after a dramatic chase as they attempted to flee by breaking through a blockade. A large consignment of heroin, opium, and foreign-made weapons, allegedly sent from Pakistan, was recovered from their possession.

The incident took place in the Sameja Kothi police station area. Acting on intelligence inputs about the movement of smugglers, police set up a heavy blockade on National Highway-911 towards Raisinghnagar. The road was completely sealed using tractor-trolleys and barricades.

Also Read: NEET Aspirant Goes Missing In Greater Noida; Police Probe Instagram Connection

How Was The Seizure Made

At around 2 pm, a speeding luxury car was spotted approaching from the Anupgarh side. Police teams were already in pursuit. On spotting the blockade, the accused rammed the vehicle into the barricades in an attempt to escape. The impact broke through the barricade, but the car came to a halt a short distance away.

Also Read: Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarters In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert 

The two occupants tried to flee on foot after abandoning the vehicle, but were quickly surrounded and apprehended by the police, triggering panic in the area.

1.5 Kg Of Heroin Seized

According to Superintendent of Police Harishankar, authorities recovered 1.5 kg of heroin, 1 kg of opium, five foreign pistols, and 72 live cartridges from the accused. Preliminary investigation suggests that the consignment originated from Pakistan.

Also Read: Hailstorm, Gusty Winds Disrupt Over 500 Flights In Delhi; IMD Predicts Fresh Thunder Activity

Both accused are said to be residents of Punjab. Their luxury car has been seized, and they are currently being interrogated. Police are now probing their links to a wider cross-border smuggling network involving operatives in Pakistan and Punjab.

Officials say further questioning could lead to more significant revelations, and security agencies have been put on alert in connection with the case.

Before You Go

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
Read More
Published at : 06 May 2026 08:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Rajasthan News Pakistan Smuggling Racket Heroin Seized Sri Ganganagar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase
Pakistan-Linked Smuggling Racket Busted; Heroin, Foreign Weapons Seized In Filmy Chase
Cities
NEET Aspirant Goes Missing In Greater Noida; Police Probe Instagram Connection
NEET Aspirant Goes Missing In Greater Noida; Police Probe Instagram Connection
Cities
Hailstorm, Gusty Winds Disrupt Over 500 Flights In Delhi; IMD Predicts Fresh Thunder Activity
Hailstorm, Gusty Winds Disrupt Over 500 Flights In Delhi; IMD Predicts Fresh Thunder Activity
Cities
Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert
Twin Blasts Rock BSF Headquarter In Jalandhar, Army Camp In Amritsar; Punjab On High Alert
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Election: बर्तन मांजने वाली ने TMC को धूल चटाई! Kalita Majhi के घर पहुंचा ABPLIVE
West Bengal Election: अमित शाह-सुवेंदु की जोड़ी ने बिछाया हार का ऐसा जाल कि ममता हो गईं बेहाल !
POLITICAL UPDATE: Suvendu Adhikari emerges as key face in Bengal CM race
GLOBAL REACTION: International media highlights BJP’s historic Bengal victory
BIG STATEMENT: Locket Chatterjee claims BJP expected “one-sided victory” in Bengal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Law And Order Decline, Muslim Vote Assumptions: TMC’s Setback Explained
Opinion
Embed widget